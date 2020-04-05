Crisis QE Steals Spotlight Before Likely Last Rate Cut in Israel

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Israel is set to ease monetary policy again although economists are split over how given interest rates are already close to zero.

The central bank’s long-held reluctance to push borrowing costs into negative territory means its first rate cut since 2015 may also be its last. Most economists expect a decrease on Monday to 0.1%, matching a record low, from 0.25%, according to a Bloomberg survey.

As the Bank of Israel quickly runs through its crisis playbook from a decade ago, a near-total shutdown of domestic business and a liquidity squeeze in the market are making low rates a less potent stimulus. Buying corporate debt could be on the table if the government’s fiscal aid doesn’t help overcome the economic ordeal caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

“Monetary policy could be more expansionary,” said Jonathan Katz, an economist for Leader Capital Markets who expects a cut. “The next step has to be -- and quickly -- a corporate bond-purchasing scheme.”

The challenge is to offer immediate relief to an economy fast sinking into a recession while crippled by a dramatic upsurge in unemployment to roughly 25%. Deputy Governor Andrew Abir said in an interview last month that the focus for the Bank of Israel will be on market operations instead of joining a global wave of rate cuts.

Cutting the benchmark rate to 0.1% “might have a signaling effect, but it’s only a signaling effect if you put other tools in place,” he said.

Stimulus Toolkit

The central bank has already re-started a government bond-buying program for the first time since 2009, committing to purchase nearly triple the amount of sovereign debt it did amid the financial crisis. It’s additionally offering swaps transactions with banks to ease demand for dollars and has relaxed regulations on local banks.

The Bank of Israel has also sharply reduced its offerings of short-term debt, a way of loosening policy by absorbing less money.

“While a rate reduction has less of an impact than usual at this point in time, it would still reinforce the effect of liquidity measures and would serve as a precautionary hedge against further slowdown in economic activity and any decline in asset prices,” Deutsche Bank AG analysts including Kubilay Ozturk said in a report.

Governor Amir Yaron has meanwhile been asking for a primarily fiscal response, saying in his first-ever television interview in mid-March that “the central tool for now is budgetary.”

The government last week announced a substantial expansion in aid to a total of 80 billion shekels ($22 billion), equivalent to some 6% of Israel’s output. Much of it will be in the form of low-cost loans, while some is earmarked for the health care and a social safety net.

The program has come under criticism for its reliance on loans rather than grants, and for what some analysts say is a lack of clarity on the package’s targets. Many are also urging wider assistance to preserve the economy, with the Manufacturers Association calling for 100 billion shekels in aid.

An even more ambitious quantitative easing plan may soon follow. A corporate bond-purchasing program should lower yields, making it cheaper for companies to seek financing while the pandemic dries up their cash flow.

“The monetary effect will not be very strong” from a rate cut, said Guy Beit-Or, head of macro research at Psagot Investment House Ltd. “It’s not really relevant these days. The key measure is QE.”

