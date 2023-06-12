Crispin Odey hedge fund ‘will not block’ investor withdrawals after founder ousted

cripsin odey

Odey Asset Management has insisted it is not considering blocking investors withdrawing money from any of its funds, a spokesman has confirmed, following assault allegations against its founder Crispin Odey.

It had been reported that EU funds managed by Odey Asset Management were considering restrictions to stop investors taking out their money.

However, a spokesman for the London-based money manager said: “All funds are open today as per usual business, and we are not considering gating any funds. The only fund we are considering closing is Odey Swan.”

The company, which had $4.8bn (£3.8bn) in assets under management as of last September, has announced new managers for funds managed by Mr Odey.

Odey Asset Management’s main hedge fund will be run by co-manager Freddie Neave as part of the shake up. James Hanbury and Oliver Kelton will take the reins of other funds.

It comes as the partnership looks to further distance itself from Mr Odey after announcing on Saturday that he would be leaving following a series of allegations of misconduct. He denies the allegations.

The Financial Times previously reported that the company was considering curbs on investors pulling out their cash amid fears of a rush of withdrawals over the coming days.

The boards of some of its EU investment funds, called Ucits, were said to be looking at so-called gating to avoid a run on the funds, the newspaper reported.

Last Thursday, the FT and Tortoise Media revealed several allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct from women who either worked at the firm or had social or professional dealings with Mr Odey.

The allegations involve 13 women who claim Mr Odey abused or harassed them, with eight of the 13 saying he sexually assaulted them.

The report sparked the Financial Conduct Authority to widen an investigation into the asset manager.

Some of the asset manager’s key banks and brokers decided to review or cut their ties with the group.

Odey Asset Management said late on Sunday, ahead of the stock market opening on Monday, that Mr Neave will take over full responsibility of the Odey European Inc (OEI) and OEI Mac hedge funds.

James Hanbury will now run the Odey Opus Fund and Oliver Kelton will take responsibility for the Odey Pan European Fund.

The company said it was considering options to put to the fund board regarding the Odey Swan Fund, which “may include an option to close the fund”.

The fund will continue to be run by Mr Neave in the meantime.

Announcing Mr Odey’s departure on Saturday, the asset manager said he will “no longer have any economic or personal involvement in the partnership”.

The statement, signed by chief executive Peter Martin and chief financial officer Michael Ede, said the firm investigated the allegations concerning Mr Odey but “cannot comment in detail as it is bound by legal obligations of confidentiality”.

The alleged incidents were claimed to have happened between 1998 and 2021, the FT reported after interviewing 40 former employees at Odey Asset Management.

In a statement to the FT, Mr Odey described the claims as “rubbish”.

