Crispin Odey investigated by City watchdog amid sexual misconduct claims

The financial regulator is investigating whether hedge fund manager Crispin Odey is a “fit and proper person” to work in the industry amid allegations of misconduct.

The Financial Conduct Authority is focusing on claims that Mr Odey dismissed the executive committee at Odey Asset Management for “an improper purpose”.

The watchdog has been looking into Mr Odey’s conduct for the past two years, but has kept silent until now over the nature of the investigation.

Odey Asset Management was plunged into turmoil last month after the Financial Times published multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault by Mr Odey, who denies the allegations.

The investigation into Mr Odey’s treatment of women over a 25-year period included allegations involving 13 women who claim Mr Odey abused or harassed them, with eight of the 13 saying he sexually assaulted them.

A law firm representing Mr Odey said he “strenuously disputed” the allegations.

Key banks and brokers, including JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and UBS, have decided to cut ties with his eponymous firm and investors have raced for the exits, forcing the company to shut funds and suspend several others.

The FCA said that as some of the allegations are “potentially criminal” in nature it has been in contact with the police.

Odey Asset Management said last month that it was in “advanced discussions” to break itself up and transfer funds and staff to rival asset managers.

The impending breakup of the business signals the likely demise of one of London’s best-known hedge funds, which was founded by Mr Odey in 1991. It currently manages about £3.4bn.

The Financial Times allegations were the latest in a series of claims made against one of Britain’s best known hedge fund bosses in recent years.

In 2021, a judge acquitted the multimillionaire of indecent assault. Mr Odey himself admitted he was “ashamed” by his actions but insisted he merely propositioned the woman after they ate Chinese takeaway at his marital home, denying claims that he “lunged” at her. The allegation related to an encounter in 1998.

In a letter to MPs on the Treasury Select Commiteee, the FCA’s chief executive Nikhil Rathi said: “It is unacceptable that women should still be made to feel frightened for their safety at work and afraid for their careers when they raise concerns.”

He added that it was important to note the allegations against Mr Odey are unproven.

