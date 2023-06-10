Crispin Odey ousted from hedge fund in wake of sexual misconduct allegations

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (7437206b) Crispin Odey Crispin Odey at his office in London, UK - 03 Nov 2016 Crispin Odey is a London-based hedge fund manager and the founding partner of Odey Asset Management. - Shutterstock

Crispin Odey, the high-profile City financier and Conservative party donor, has been ousted from the hedge fund he founded following a string of sexual harassment claims.

The executive committee of Odey Asset Management said on Saturday that Mr Odey was “leaving the partnership” after a fresh series of revelations about his alleged treatment of women.

In a statement signed by Peter Martin, the firm’s chief executive, and finance chief Michael Ede, the executive committee said Mr Odey “will no longer have any economic or personal involvement in the partnership”.

They said the partnership would “now be owned and controlled by the remaining partners and managed as an independent legal entity”.

They added: “The executive committee takes all allegations of misconduct extremely seriously. The firm has robust policies and procedures that have been followed at all times.

“The firm has been investigating allegations concerning Mr Odey, but the firm cannot comment in detail as it is bound by obligations of confidentiality.

“We have been transparent with the regulator and kept them informed throughout this process.”

A law firm representing Mr Odey previously said he “strenuously disputed” the claims, reported in the Financial Times, of a string of incidents of sexual harassment and assault by the fund manager over the course of 25 years.

The Financial Times first reported that Mr Odey would be pushed out of the firm earlier on Saturday. Mr Odey did not respond to a request for comment.

Mr Odey founded Odey Asset Management in 1991 and came to prominence during the financial crisis when bets against banking shares helped him generate millions for his investors.

