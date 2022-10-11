U.S. markets close in 5 hours 52 minutes

Crispin Porter + Bogusky Announces Expanded Leadership Team

·3 min read

Crispin Porter + Bogusky welcomes an expanded leadership team and new clients as the agency doubles down on modern growth audiences.

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crispin Porter Bogusky (CP+B) has announced a new leadership team following a suite of new business wins.

Brad Simms joins as Global CEO with his remit spanning CP+B's three regions including North America, the United Kingdom and Brazil. Simms will continue his role as CEO of GALE and Chief Product Officer of Stagwell Media Network, and steward CP+B as it cements its positioning as the agency for modern growth audiences.

As part of the expanded leadership team, Josh Braithwaite has been appointed North American Chief Creative Officer. Braithwaite is a creative leader who has ignited real change for some of the biggest brands in the world, including Adidas, Instagram and Google. Stefani Chambers joins the team as Group Strategy Director, North America, bringing with her 18 years' experience within the Central American and Hispanic markets as both a multilingual brand strategist and an Effie award-winning creative director. Additionally, CP+B Europe CEO Helen James will take on a wider business development focus globally. CP+B LATAM CEO Vinicius Reis will expand his remit to lead global mergers and acquisitions.

"CP+B's position as the agency for modern growth audiences is driving its resurgence with clients recognizing the power of connecting with often-underrepresented segments, from female buyers to Latin and 55+," Simms says. "Now is the right time to reset the CP+B leadership team and come together in support of one unified global vision."

"There's an incredible energy around CP+B right now. Ambitious people. Ambitious new client partners and the most ambitious agency brand in the world. It's a hell of a lot of fun," Braithwaite says.

The expanded leadership team will support CP+B's client momentum with the recent addition of Lenovo, Tinder, GoFundMe and Consumer Cellular.

"After doubling down on our modern growth audiences approach, we're thrilled to see it resonate with Lenovo, Tinder, GoFundMe and Consumer Cellular. These wins show the demand to address underrepresentation, and for creative and media services to be delivered through one partnership," James says. "CP+B has a long history of unbelievable work. This work is tightly coupled creative and media execution, a formula that continues to resonate."

For more information: Beth.Sidhu@stagwellglobal.com

About Crispin Porter + Bogusky

CP+B is a part of the newly formed Brand Performance Network, with offices in North America, London and São Paulo. CP+B has been named Agency of the Decade by Advertising Age and Agency of the Year 13 times in its history. CP+B is also the only agency to have won the Cannes Titanium Grand Prix three times. www.cpbgroup.com

About Stagwell Brand Performance Network

Stagwell's Brand Performance Network is a group of leading creative, media, and commerce agencies home to more than 6,000 experts with an expansive global footprint across 60 offices in 20 countries, managing $5 billion in media. The network includes creative agencies GALEForsman & BodenforsCrispin Porter BoguskyVitro, and Observatory, media agencies AssemblyMMI AgencyGoodstuff and Grason, B2B specialists Multiview, multi-lingual content agency Locaria, travel and media experts Ink, and commerce experts Brand New Galaxy. The network offers marketers a more dynamic partner for global B2B and B2C connected solutions spanning data, technology, media, and creativity aimed at accelerating business growth for brands worldwide.

CP+B is a part of the newly formed Stagwell Brand Performance Network, with offices in North America, London and São Paulo.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crispin-porter--bogusky-announces-expanded-leadership-team-301646068.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

