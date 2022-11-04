U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,752.00
    +24.25 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,167.00
    +150.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,797.00
    +69.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,796.30
    +13.60 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.34
    +3.17 (+3.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,652.80
    +21.90 (+1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    19.95
    +0.52 (+2.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9777
    +0.0026 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.39
    -0.47 (-1.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1170
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.9830
    -0.1810 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,466.06
    +346.56 (+1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    486.99
    +2.32 (+0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,290.95
    +102.32 (+1.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

CRISPR And Cas Genes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-use, By Application, By Product & Service, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

CRISPR And Cas Genes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-use (CROs, Biotech & Pharma Companies), By Application (Biomedical, Agriculture), By Product & Service, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

New York, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "CRISPR And Cas Genes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-use, By Application, By Product & Service, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360871/?utm_source=GNW

CRISPR And Cas Genes Market Growth & Trends

The global CRISPR and Cas genes market size is expected to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2030. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period, owing to the increasing usage of CRISPR and Cas genes systems in the biomedical research field. The use of CRISPR-Cas systems in diagnostics and the assessment of evolutionary analysis in prokaryotes has significantly increased, owing to the developments in the field of genome editing. The application of this technology enables easy and cost-efficient editing of genes. Genome editing has made a significant advancement in biomedical research, with the present trend of cutting-edge techniques paving the way for the future treatment of different genetic and non-genetic disorders.

The development and implementation of more effective ways for gene targeting and the generation of gene-edited avian species have been facilitated by the availability of the CRISPR/Cas9-mediated gene and genome editing technology.According to an article published on Frontiers in February 2021, CRISPR/Cas9 has become a robust and important tool for gene editing in the poultry industry.

Potential applications in several fields would further boost the demand for this technology.The COVID-19 outbreak shifted the researcher’s emphasis to the development of COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tools based on this technology.

For instance, in March 2021, Nanyang Technological University researchers in Singapore created a COVID-19 test based on CRISPR that provides results in 30 minutes.

Even after the virus has mutated, this test still discovers it.This would further encourage the other key players to leverage this technique, thereby driving the industry’s growth.

This technology is increasingly being used for several medical and other applications.Competition over patents for such a gene-editing technology is expected to grow, as more academic institutions and biotech companies attempt to develop new commercial applications of this technology.

In addition, there is a lot of potential for this technique to advance with the use of machine learning technologies. For instance, in August 2022, Synthego launched engineered cell libraries, a cutting-edge service that expands access to CRISPR by giving arrayed CRISPR-edited cells for use directly in functional screening experiments.

It has potential applications in disease research.Key players offer tools and solutions for each step of the gene editing workflow.

Integrating several tools, services, and improved processes makes it possible to complete research experiments rapidly and with little effort.Moreover, key players have raised significant funding to support the R&D of the CRISPR & Cas9 gene-editing approach.

For instance, in April 2021, Vertex Pharmaceuticals collaborated with CRISPR Therapeutics to develop and manufacture a new CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing therapy called CTX001, a potential therapeutic option for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and Sickle Cell Disease (SCD).In January 2020, Mammoth Biosciences raised USD 45 million to develop next-gen CRISPR products for therapeutics & diagnostics purposes.

This would further be used to develop the company’s CRISPR genes-driven diagnostics portfolio.

CRISPR And Cas Genes Market Report Highlights
• By product and services, the product segment dominated the industry in 2021 due to the availability of a broad range of product portfolios & rising adoption by various end-users
• The biomedical segment dominated the industry in 2021. Extensive research and a significant rise in the number of research studies utilizing the advanced technique for genome editing have contributed to the segment growth
• The biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies end-use segment captured the major revenue share in 2021. Key players are adopting this technology to produce biological models for human diseases and further accelerate new therapeutic target identification
• North America captured the highest revenue share in 2021 owing to the presence of several pharmaceutical giants, increased research funding, a high number of research approvals, and the need for novel therapeutics
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360871/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • With Twitter layoffs set to start, employees worry about getting their severance

    New Twitter owner Elon Musk is poised to cut the company's workforce by 50%. Those employees should be in line for guaranteed severance -- unless Musk once again attempts to push the envelope of what's legal.

  • Chaos, confusion reign ahead of Twitter layoffs

    Fear and dread spread across Twitter Inc offices on Thursday as 7,500 employees from San Francisco to Singapore feared for job cuts that were planned to hit about half of the staff, according to current and former employees and message board posts shared with Reuters. Since billionaire Elon Musk took over last week, he has kept employees in the dark. Managers have been forbidden from calling team meetings or communicating directly with staff, one senior Twitter employee said.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought in November

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7% to 8.1%, are perfectly positioned to line investors' pockets.

  • State attorneys general sue to block Albertsons’ $4 billion dividend payout

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia are suing Albertsons in an effort to stop the grocery chain from paying a nearly $4 billion dividend to its shareholders.

  • Ex-housekeeper sues Jeff Bezos, claims discrimination, unsafe working conditions

    A former housekeeper for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says she and other employees suffered unsafe working conditions that included being forced to climb out a laundry room window to get to a bathroom anytime the Bezos family was home.

  • Rockwell Automation wins contract for Hyundai's $5.5B U.S. battery plant

    Rockwell Automation, which is targeting electric-vehicle manufacturers and suppliers as a growth market, hit a bullseye a via a contract for Hyundai Motor Co.’s planned $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery plant in Georgia.

  • 15 Biggest Electric Car Companies in the World

    We will take a look at the 15 biggest electric car companies in the world. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends, you can go directly to see the 5 Biggest Electric Car Companies in the World. Adaptation and demand for electric vehicles has picked up in recent years with deteriorating climate conditions […]

  • Coal Was Meant to Be History. Instead, Its Use Is Soaring

    (Bloomberg) -- Last November in Glasgow, the world’s climate leaders were locked in a fierce debate over whether the final draft of the summit’s agreement should include a pledge to “phase-out” or “phase-down” coal.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Sued for Mass Layoffs by Musk Without Enough NoticeMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamLotte

  • Oil climbs 3% as dollar slips and EU ban looms

    Oil rose by more than 3% on Friday as the dollar eased, with an EU ban on Russian oil looming large and investors weighing the prospects for an easing of China's COVID curbs. Though fears of global recession capped gains, Brent crude futures were up $3.29, or 3.48%, at $97.96 a barrel by 1203 GMT, set for a weekly gain of more than 2%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $3.52, or 3.99%, at $91.69 and on course for a weekly gain of more than 4%.

  • Roth IRA Contributions With No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • ‘Extraordinarily low’ U.S. diesel supplies keep prices for the fuel high at the pump

    Gasoline prices have started to hit the brakes, but it has been full steam ahead for diesel, with U.S. supplies of the fuel used in freight transportation and agriculture dropping to their lowest on record for this time of year.

  • Plaintiff Jennifer Harris discusses $366M award in jury case against FedEx, her former employer

    Jennifer Harris alleged that she was retaliated against and fired by FedEx after she complained about discrimination. Last week, a jury agreed, awarding her $366 million. MBJ talked to Harris to see how she felt about the case.

  • Exxon Considers Leasing, Selling Unused Office Space at Houston Campus

    The U.S. oil giant is examining how it uses its sprawling Houston-area campus as part of an effort to cut billions in structural costs.

  • Twitter Latest: UK Employees Join Union After Musk Begins Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. plans to start cutting staff Friday, the company said in an email to employees.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Sued for Mass Layoffs by Musk Without Enough NoticeMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildBillionaire Elon Musk plans to eliminate half

  • Americans now say they will need $1.25 million in savings to retire comfortably — a 20% hike from last year. But how realistic is that?

    It's time to adjust your expectations.

  • Keeping Fiserv in Milwaukee: Behind the Deal

    Officials who are collaborating to keep Fiserv Inc.’s headquarters in Wisconsin knew throughout a long search process that the company was involved in a nationwide effort to consolidate and scale back its real estate footprint. Learn how the deal came together.

  • Copper and Freeport-McMoRan Are Poised to Rally

    In the weekly Japanese candlestick chart of the continuous copper futures contract, below, we can see a number of lower shadows telling us that traders have been rejecting the lows. The weekly OBV line has been steady to improving the past four months. In the daily Point and Figure chart of the continuous copper future, below, we can see that prices have been moving sideways and a trade at $3.58 or higher should refresh the uptrend.

  • Apple said to join 'hiring freeze' club. Here are the other members.

    Apple Inc. has paused all hiring and won't be onboarding new employees possibly through next September, the end of the Cupertino-based tech titan's fiscal year, according to a report in Insider.

  • Warren Buffett's $19 Billion Mistake Can Be Your Historic Opportunity

    The biggest blunder of the Oracle of Omaha's investing career could be a generational buying opportunity for investors.

  • Former AOL chairman and CEO Steve Case on Elon Musk’s Twitter buy

    AOL co-founder Steve Case weighs in on Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter purchase and what he sees happening with the social media giant moving forward.