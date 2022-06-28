U.S. markets open in 5 hours 59 minutes

New CRISPR/Cas9 license agreement for ERS Genomics and Cytosurge

·2 min read

DUBLIN, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ERS Genomics Limited ('ERS') is pleased to announce a new license agreement with Cytosurge AG ("Cytosurge"). This is a non-exclusive licensing agreement granting Cytosurge access to the ERS CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio.

ERS Genomics Logo (PRNewsfoto/ERS Genomics)
ERS Genomics Logo (PRNewsfoto/ERS Genomics)

ERS, co-founded by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, 2020 Nobel Prize winner for gene-editing, provides access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property. Eighty-nine patents are currently held in over 90 countries.

ERS CEO, Eric Rhodes commented: "CRISPR/Cas9 is a powerful genome engineering tool that has revolutionized biotechnology. We are pleased to support Cytosurge, an exciting and progressive leader in precision single-cell manipulation, in their ongoing developments with this license agreement."

Founded in 2009, Cytosurge AG is a Swiss-based company that develops, manufactures, and distributes state-of-the-art solutions for single-cell research based on its patented FluidFM® technology. These also entail a unique CRISPR cell line engineering service, the FluidFM® CellEDIT Service, that is especially designed for hard-to-transfect cells and complex genome edits. Since edits are made on individual single cells, customers get their monoclonal cell line already in less than 12 weeks.

Dr. Pascal Behr, CEO of Cytosurge, made the following statement: "Our vision as a company is to shift paradigms in single-cell biology and shape the genome revolution to ultimately improve societal health and patient wellbeing. With our newly launched FluidFM® CellEDIT Service we aim to speed up and extend what is currently possible for CRISPR engineered cell lines. The license from ERS is therefore a perfect fit for us."

Financial details of the agreement are not disclosed.

Media contact: Dara O'Donnell ERS Genomics Tel: + 353-1-539 0083

ERS contact: Dara O'Donnell ERS Genomics Tel: + 353-1-539 0083

Cytosurge contact: Sabina Packeiser, media@cytosurge.com, Tel: +41 43 544 87 00

About ERS Genomics

ERS Genomics is a biotechnology company based in Dublin, Ireland. The company was formed to provide broad access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property held by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier. Non-exclusive licenses are available for research and sale of products and services across multiple fields including: research tools, kits, reagents; discovery of novel targets for therapeutic intervention; cell lines for discovery and screening of novel drug candidates; GMP production of healthcare products; companion animal and livestock health; production of industrial materials such as enzymes, biofuels and chemicals; and synthetic biology.

For additional information, please visit www.ersgenomics.com

About Cytosurge

Cytosurge, a Swiss-based global leader in precision single cell manipulation, was founded in 2009 by scientists at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH Zurich).

Besides developing, manufacturing, and distributing state-of-the-art systems for single cell research, Cytosurge offers a service for engineered cell lines based on its patented FluidFM® technology. FluidFM® technology enables gentle and direct cell manipulation such as direct intra-nuclear delivery of CRISPR RNP and therefore is especially suited for sensitive cells and complex edits.

Worldwide, more than 100 laboratories are already using FluidFM® solutions, pushing conventional technological boundaries in CRISPR cell line development, mechanobiology, virology, single cell omics, neuroscience, and nanoprinting.

For additional information, please visit www.cytosurge.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1846477/Cytosurge_CRISPR.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1846476/Cytosurge_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1756881/ERS_Genomics_Logo.jpg

Cytosurge Logo
Cytosurge Logo
Direct intra-nuclear injection of CRISPR complexes with FluidFM®. Image courtesy of Cytosurge AG
Direct intra-nuclear injection of CRISPR complexes with FluidFM®. Image courtesy of Cytosurge AG
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-crisprcas9-license-agreement-for-ers-genomics-and-cytosurge-301574369.html

SOURCE ERS Genomics

