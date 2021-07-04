U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,352.34
    +32.40 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,786.35
    +152.85 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,639.33
    +116.92 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,305.76
    -23.60 (-1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.23
    +0.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.40
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    26.57
    +0.07 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1864
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4310
    -0.0490 (-3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3832
    +0.0068 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0930
    -0.4300 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,474.04
    +1,019.98 (+2.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    816.95
    +7.40 (+0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.27
    -1.89 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,783.28
    +76.28 (+0.27%)
     

Astronauts show how CRISPR gene editing works in space

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read
Astronaut Christina Koch using CRISPR gene editing in space.

CRISPR gene editing is no longer confined to Earth. Astronaut Christina Koch and scientists have successfully demonstrated CRISPR-Cas9 in space for the first time, using it as part of a new technique to damage DNA and study how it repairs in microgravity. "Technical and safety concerns" had prevented earlier studies like this, according to the researchers.

The experiment produced a particularly damaging double-strand DNA break in a yeast cell culture aboard the International Space Station. Koch completed the test well before this (most of the supplies reached the ISS in May 2019), but the findings weren't available until this past week.

The new approach clears the way for other research around DNA repair in space. With enough work, the scientists hope they can replicate the genetic damage from ionizing radiation, not to mention other effects from long-term spaceflight. That, in turn, could help NASA and other agencies develop technology that shields astronauts and makes deep space exploration practical. There's a chance CRISPR might play an important role in getting humans to Mars and beyond.

Recommended Stories

  • TikTok's AI is now available to other companies

    ByteDance is now selling the AI behind TikTok to other companies, and there are already takers in the US.

  • DOJ investigates Overwatch League over salary caps

    The DOJ is investigating the Overwatch League over soft salary caps meant to balance team pay.

  • 'Star Wars: Visions' anime anthology comes to Disney+ on September 22nd

    The 'Star Wars: Visions' anime anthology will release on Disney+ September 22nd, and there's a new teaser trailer to match.

  • Superb Jadon Sancho makes most of first Euro 2020 start - Manchester United fans will be salivating

    On the opening weekend of the Euros it seemed unlikely Jadon Sancho would have the life-changing last few days he has experienced. He had to deal with the shock of being left out of the matchday squad against Croatia and was in the stands when the rest of his England team-mates did a lap of honour and waved to their families in the stands after the victory. With his move to Manchester United yet to be thrashed out, it was a time of uncertainty for the forward. All that changed this week, with Bo

  • Boy, 15, arrested after 16-year-old teen stabbed in the face

    A 16-year-old was taken to hospital after suffering several wounds to his face in a stabbing in Sleaford, Lincolnshire.

  • Porsche recalls 43,000 Taycan EVs over sudden power loss

    Porsche has recalled 43,000 Taycan EVs over a sudden power loss issue that requires a software update.

  • CFFC 98 results: Yohan Lainesse wins belt with body shots; Solomon Renfro scores violent TKO

    Yohan Lainesse is the new welterweight champion after a body-shot TKO of Evan Cutts at CFFC 98.

  • FaZe Clan suspends players allegedly involved in crypto pump-and-dump scheme

    FaZe Clan has suspended three players and ousted a fourth after allegations they participated in a pump-and-dump crypto scheme.

  • Pope doing well after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis is doing well following intestinal surgery, the Vatican said on Sunday after the 84-year-old pontiff was hospitalised for the first time since his election in 2013. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the pontiff "responded well" to the surgery, which was done under general aesthesia and which the Vatican had said earlier had been scheduled and not prompted by an emergency. He gave no further details about the surgery or how long it lasted and did not say how long the pope would remain in Rome's Gemelli hospital.

  • Saudi Arabia pushes back on UAE opposition to OPEC+ deal

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's energy minister pushed back on Sunday against opposition by fellow Gulf producer the United Arab Emirates to a proposed OPEC+ deal and called for "compromise and rationality" to secure agreement when the group reconvenes on Monday. It was a rare public spat between allies whose national interests have increasingly diverged, spilling over into OPEC+ policy setting at a time consumers want more crude to aid a global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, voted on Friday to raise output by some 2 million barrels per day from August to December 2021 and to extend remaining cuts to the end of 2022, but UAE objections prevented agreement, sources had said.

  • Ohtani homers twice, scores winning run, Angels beat O's 8-7

    Angels fans have seen plenty of Sho-time during the first half of the season. One day after being named to the All-Star Game for the first time, Shohei Ohtani went deep twice to reach 30 home runs on the season and then scored the winning run on Jared Walsh's two-out single in the ninth inning, giving Los Angeles Angels an 8-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. It is the third time in Ohtani's four-year career in the majors that he has homered twice and also had a stolen base.

  • Tesla Cybertruck will have an answer to the Hummer EV's 'Crab Mode'

    Elon Musk has revealed that the Tesla Cybertruck will include rear-wheel steering that helps it compete with the Hummer EV's 'Crab Mode.'

  • Hackers conduct one of the largest supply chain cyberattacks to date

    Kaseya is warning of one of the largest supply chain ransomware attacks to date, with over 200 companies affected.

  • The 5th Dimension recall the unusual way 'Aquarius / Let the Sunshine In' came together

    The 5th Dimension's Billy Davis Jr. and Marilyn McCoo reflect on performing at the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, the subject of doc "Summer of Soul."

  • ‘We’ll see’: Gwen Berry avoids question on whether she’ll protest at Tokyo Olympics

    Gwen Berry, a U.S. hammer thrower and Olympian athlete, responded to widespread criticism she received after making national headlines for protesting during the national anthem at the Olympic trials last month.

  • Google removes popular Android apps that stole Facebook passwords

    Google has pulled nine Android apps that stole Facebook passwords, but only after they'd racked up 5.8 million downloads.

  • NYC federal prosecutors slam column by Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer comparing her to Bill Cosby

    NEW YORK — Federal prosecutors were miffed by a column in the New York Daily News written by Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney, comparing his client’s criminal case to Bill Cosby’s, a new court filing shows. Prosecutors asked a judge to remind the lawyer, David Oscar Markus, about rules restricting out-of-court statements in a letter filed late Thursday. “Mr. Markus’s comments to the media — most ...

  • Chinese astronauts take first spacewalk at new orbital station

    Two Chinese astronauts on Sunday made the first spacewalk outside China's new space station core module Tianhe to set up equipment on a 15-meter robotic arm.State of play: Astronauts Liu Boming's and Tang Hongbo's spacewalk was streamed on local media. They were supported by a third crew member, Nie Haisheng, who stayed inside the cabin. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeLiu and Tang spent seven hours outside of the station, AP re

  • Rare footage of Arctic narwhals

    This expedition is a part of a project "Narwhal" - the first comprehensive research project aimed at studying, protecting, and popularizing the legendary Arctic "sea unicorn". The goal of the project is to study the narwhal population in the waters of Russia, to form a program for the protection of the species and its habitat.The head of the project Mikhail Bergart told Reuters, the researchers needed more observations to determine the dynamics of the population."We must understand where it goes and wherefrom it comes in there or if it lives there permanently. We cannot answer these questions for sure because we came both times at the same season," he said.Narwhal is a Red List species of cetaceans with a characteristic tusk. The narwhal lives in the waters of the Arctic Ocean and the North Atlantic. Main places: Franz Josef Land, waters around the Northern Island of Novaya Zemlya and Svalbard, the Canadian archipelago, and the shores of Greenland. The body length of an adult narwhal usually reaches 3.8-4.5 m. The weight of males is up to 2-3 tons, females weigh about 900 kg.

  • Cargo plane pilots rescued after emergency landing off Hawaii

    Two pilots were rescued after the cargo plane they were flying made an emergency landing in the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii. Carter Evans has more details.