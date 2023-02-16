CRISPR Technology Global Market Report 2023: Usage in Diagnostics Set to Catalyse Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CRISPR Technology Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global crispr technology market will grow from $1.33 billion in 2022 to $1.65 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6%. The CRISPR technology market is expected to grow to $3.77 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 22.9%.



North America was the largest region in the CRISPR technology market in 2022. Western Europe was the second largest region in the CRISPR technology market. The regions covered in the CRISPR technology market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The application of CRISPR technology as a diagnostic tool is expected to boost the market during the period. The Sherlock CRISPR SARS-CoV-2 kit is the first diagnostic kit based on CRISPR technology for infectious diseases caused due to COVID-19. In May 2020, FDA announced the emergency use authorization to the Sherlock BioSciences Inc's Sherlock CRISPR SARS-CoV-2 kit which is a CRISPR-based SHERLOCK (Specific High-sensitivity Enzymatic Reporter unLOCKing) diagnostic test.

This test helps in specifically targeting RNA or DNA sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 virus from specimens or samples such as nasal swabs from the upper respiratory tract and fluid in the lungs from bronchoalveolar lavage specimens. This diagnostic kit has high specificity and sensitivity and does not provide false negative or positive results. Widening the application of CRISPR technology for the diagnosis of infectious diseases will increase the demand for CRISPR technology products and services.



Stringent government regulations are expected to limit the growth of the CRISPR technology market during the period. There is no existence of internationally agreed regulatory framework for gene editing products and countries are in the process of evaluating whether and to what extent current regulations are adequate for research conducted with gene editing and applications and products related to gene editing.

The Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that it would treat gene-edited crops as genetically modified organisms, subject to stringent regulation. According to an article of 2020, in India, as per the National Guidelines for Stem Cell Research, genome modification including gene-editing by CRISPR-Cas9 technology of stem cells, germ-line stem cells or gamete and human embryos is restricted only to in-vitro studies. Thus, strict regulations by the government present a threat to the growth of the market.



Several advancements in CRISPR technology are trending in the market during the period. Advancements in technology will help in reducing errors, limiting unintended effects, improving the accuracy of the tool, widening its applications, developing gene therapies and more. In 2020, astudy in Springer Nature stated that researchers have used enzyme engineering to boost the accuracy of the technique of error-prone CRISPR-Cas9 system to precisely target DNA without introducing as many unwanted mutations. The advancements in CRISPR technology will result in better tools that are capable of providing better outcomes.



In March 2021, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), a US-based genomics solutions provider, acquired Swift Biosciences. The acquisition aimed at leveraging Swift's academic and clinical research in next-generation sequencing. Swift Biosciences is a US-based company involved in creating genomics kits to prepare Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) libraries.



