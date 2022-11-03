U.S. markets close in 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,739.52
    -20.17 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,139.77
    -7.99 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,406.47
    -118.33 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,787.77
    -1.37 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.14
    -1.86 (-2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,634.40
    -15.60 (-0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    19.55
    -0.05 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9762
    -0.0058 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1240
    +0.0650 (+1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1166
    -0.0225 (-1.97%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2400
    +0.5380 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,258.76
    -23.81 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.67
    -3.01 (-0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.63
    +44.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

CRISPR Technology Intellectual Property Landscape Analysis Report 2022: 3,300+ Patents have been Filed / Granted Till Now, Highlighting the Continuous Pace of Innovation in this Field

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CRISPR Technologies: Intellectual Property Landscape(Featuring Historical and Contemporary Patent Filing Trends, Prior Art Search Expressions, Patent Valuation Analysis, Patentability, Freedom to Operate, Pockets of Innovation, Existing White Spaces, and Claims Analysis)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The "CRISPR Technologies: Intellectual Property Landscape" report features an extensive study of some of the key historical and contemporary intellectual property (IP) documents (featuring granted patents, patent applications and other documents) describing CRISPR technologies.

This report attempts to identify key trends that describe the pace and focus of innovation related to CRISPR / Cas technologies, and make key observations / inferences regarding the development of intellectual capital in this domain.

CRISPR / Cas system is a powerful tool with a wide array of applications in the field of disease treatment and diagnosis, and agriculture and biotechnology. It is worth highlighting that this versatile gene editing tool has garnered significant interest in the medical community owing to its ability to act on virtually any physiological target, which has opened up numerous possibilities for precision medicines.

Despite its extensive applicability, several challenges limit the use of CRISPR, including complexities associated with delivery of CRISPR components, off-targeting, autoimmune responses and ethical concerns. To address these concerns, a number of researchers across the world are leading the development initiatives in this domain.

In fact, over 3,300 patents related to CRISPR and related technologies have been filed / granted till now, highlighting the continuous pace of innovation in this field. Once existing challenges limiting its applicability are addressed, this technology is anticipated to become a mainstream gene editing solution.

Currently, there is a lot happening in terms of innovation related to this promising segment of gene editing technology; therefore, it is important to identify key pockets of innovation and areas of improvement in order to truly innovate whilst maintaining a competitive edge.

Scope of the Report

Overall Intellectual Property Landscape

An in-depth review of the various patents and affiliated IP documents that have been published related to the diverse technologies, methods and compositions associated with the use of CRISPR. It features insights on both historical and recent trends in R&D within this domain.

Popular / Relevant Prior Art Search Expressions

An examination of IP literature, shortlisting key words and phrases that have been used to describe CRISPR and associated technologies. The analysis includes information on the historical use of the aforementioned terms across different types of IP filings, key affiliated terms (which can be used to further identify similar innovations) and other related trends.

Patent Valuation Analysis

A competitive benchmarking and valuation analysis of IP documents published in this field of innovation, taking into consideration important parameters, such as type of IP document, year of application, time to expiry, number of citations and jurisdiction (factoring in regional GDP).

Patentability and Freedom to Operate

A systematic approach to identify relevant areas of innovation by analyzing published IP documents, defining the uniqueness of patented / patent pending innovations, understanding the scope of patentability in this domain, and pinpointing jurisdictions where new and / or modified claims may be filed without infringing on existing IP.

Analysis of Patent Applications

A detailed summary of the patent applications that were filed across different jurisdictions and their relative value in the IP ecosystem. The analysis segregates the intellectual capital, in terms of area of innovation, thereby, offering the means to understand key areas of research and identify innovation-specific IP filing trends.

Analysis of Granted Patents

An elaborate summary of the granted patents across different jurisdictions and their relative value in the IP ecosystem. The analysis also features a meaningful classification system, segregating granted patents into relevant categories in order to develop a more detailed perspective on the diverse types of innovations in this domain and the feasibility for innovators to enter into promising product markets.

Pockets of Innovation and White Spaces

An insightful analysis of the various CPC codes used in published IP literature and their affiliated families, in order to identify historical and existing pockets of innovation (based on the functional area / industry described by the elaborate and systematic system of classifying IP); the analysis also features a discussion on prevalent white spaces (based on CPC symbols) in this arena of research.

Claims Analysis

One of the objectives of the report was to analyze and summarize key inferences from the independent claims mentioned in granted, active patents in the dataset. Using a systematic segregation approach, we have analyzed trends associated with [A] the preamble, [B] type of patent (technology patent or method patent), [C] type of claim (open ended claim or closed ended claim) and [D] key elements of a claim (individual aspects of an innovation that are covered in a singular claim).

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 briefly describes the current investment in the development of CRISPR therapeutics, and the key advantages of CRISPR technologies. Further, it provides an overview of the intellectual property landscape related to CRISPR technologies.

Chapter 2 and 3 features brief (pictorial) summaries of the approach used for data collection and the key objectives of the study.

Chapter 4 features an executive summary of the key insights generated from analyzing the intellectual property landscape of CRISPR technologies.

Chapter 5 features a brief description of CRISPR highlighting how this technology is, as compared to other gene editing tools. It provides an impactful summary of the important milestones related to research in this domain and details on mechanism of action of CRISPR. Further, it includes information on various challenges that inhibit the applicability of this tool and ways of overcoming these challenges. It also includes key areas of application of CRISPR technologies.

Chapter 6 includes a review of the various patents and IP documents that have been published related to technologies and methods associated with CRISPR technologies, featuring insights related to both historical and recent trends.

Chapter 7 features an insightful examination of IP literature, highlighting key words and phrases that are used to describe CRISPR technologies, including information on historical usage in IP filings, key affiliated terms (which can be used to further identify similar innovations), and other related trends.

Chapter 8 offers insights from a competitive benchmarking and valuation analysis of the IP documents published related to this field of research, taking into account important parameters, such as type of IP document, year of application, time to expiry, number of citations and jurisdiction (factoring in regional GDP).

Chapter 9 provides a detailed summary of the patent applications that were filed across different jurisdictions and their relative value in the IP ecosystem. The analysis segregates the intellectual capital, in terms of area of innovation, thereby, offering the means to understand key areas of research and identify innovation-specific IP filing trends.

Based on a systematic approach, the chapter highlights relevant areas of innovation from a deeper analysis of published IP documents, defining the uniqueness of patent pending innovations, understanding the scope of patentability in this domain, and pinpointing jurisdictions where new and / or modified claims may be filed without infringing on existing IP.

Chapter 10 is an elaborate summary of the granted patents across different jurisdictions and their relative value in the IP ecosystem. The analysis uses a proprietary segregation criterion, based on type of product / solution; this offers the means to identify unique innovations that presently have marketing exclusivity and explore future opportunities to enter into promising product markets, once their patents expire.

Based on a systematic approach, the chapter highlights relevant areas of innovation from a deeper analysis of published IP documents, defining the uniqueness of patented innovations, understanding the scope of patentability in this domain, and pinpointing jurisdictions where new and / or modified claims may be filed without infringing on existing IP.

Chapter 11 features profiles of some of the most popular applicant companies, which were shortlisted based on patent filing activity. Each profiles includes, a brief overview of the company, information on annual revenues (wherever available), details of its initiatives focused on the healthcare sector, names of key management team members and recent developments.

Chapter 12 includes an insightful analysis of the various CPC symbols mentioned in the published IP literature and their affiliated families, in order to identify historical and existing pockets of innovation (based on the functional area / industry described by the elaborate and systematic system of classifying IP); the analysis also features a discussion on the prevalent white spaces (based on CPC symbols) in this area of research.

Chapter 13 concludes the report by providing insights on anticipated developments in this domain (from the perspective of eminent industry representatives of stakeholders in this domain), and trends that are likely to shape the future of the CRISPR market.

Chapter 14 is a set of appendices.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7y5885

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crispr-technology-intellectual-property-landscape-analysis-report-2022-3-300-patents-have-been-filed--granted-till-now-highlighting-the-continuous-pace-of-innovation-in-this-field-301668148.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Ethiopia civil war: Tigray truce a triumph PM Abiy Ahmed

    Huge concessions have been made by Tigray leaders to end a two-year conflict in northern Ethiopia.

  • State attorneys general sue to block Albertsons’ $4 billion dividend payout

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia are suing Albertsons in an effort to stop the grocery chain from paying a nearly $4 billion dividend to its shareholders.

  • Apple said to join 'hiring freeze' club. Here are the other members.

    Apple Inc. has paused all hiring and won't be onboarding new employees possibly through next September, the end of the Cupertino-based tech titan's fiscal year, according to a report in Insider.

  • Power Metals Provides Comment on Recent National Headlines

    Power Metals Corp. ("Power Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) has been advised that the Canadian Federal Government, by Order in Council, has ordered that Sinomine (Hong Kong) Rare Metals Resources Co. divest itself of its past and ongoing investments in the Company. Sinomine made an equity investment of $1.5 million CDN into Power Metals. The order was made on national security grounds by virtue of the strategic importance of the Company's Case Lake lithium,

  • Could This Major Development Be a Game Changer for Altria Stock?

    Maybe the third time will be the charm for Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which is taking the field again in electronic cigarettes after entering into a joint venture with Japan Tobacco (OTC: JAPAF) to co-market new reduced-risk products. After its ownership stake in Juul Labs went up in smoke and its partnership with Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) was blocked by patent violations, this new deal could represent Altria's best shot at becoming a player again in the space. Altria and Japan Tobacco are forming Horizon Innovations, a joint venture 75% owned by the U.S. cigarette maker and 25% owned by its Japanese counterpart, that will oversee U.S. commercialization of any products either company develops.

  • Netflix and Disney+ Embrace Ads. Roku Has Bad News for Them.

    Roku's warning could cast a shadow over the launch of Netflix and Disney+ advertising-supported tiers.

  • ‘Extraordinarily low’ U.S. diesel supplies keep prices for the fuel high at the pump

    Gasoline prices have started to hit the brakes, but it has been full steam ahead for diesel, with U.S. supplies of the fuel used in freight transportation and agriculture dropping to their lowest on record for this time of year.

  • China locks down area around iPhone factory, DuPont cancels Rogers deal, Ohio sues Dollar General

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down top business headlines on China lockdowns, DuPont's merger with Rogers, and an Ohio lawsuit filed against Dollar General.

  • Three attorneys general file lawsuit seeking to block Albertsons' $4 billion payout

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The attorneys general of Washington D.C., California and Illinois filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in a federal court seeking to block grocer Albertsons' $4 billion dividend payout to shareholders before the closing of its proposed merger with rival Kroger Co. The lawsuit was filed under seal in the U.S. district court for the District of Columbia, he said.

  • Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Doing What It Can To Lift Shares

    There wouldn't be many who think Lowe's Companies, Inc.'s ( NYSE:LOW ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 14.3x is...

  • Digital wallet Cryptillian seeks to back Ripple against SEC in XRP lawsuit

    Digital wallet service provider Cryptillian Payment Systems has requested to file an amicus brief to support Ripple Labs Inc. in the latter’s ongoing court battle against the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Standard General’s $5.4 Billion Tegna Deal Draws DOJ Concern Over Potential Price Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Justice Department officials are scrutinizing whether Standard General LP’s proposed $5.4 billion purchase of broadcaster Tegna Inc. could lead to higher cable prices, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildBl

  • Advertisers begin to grill Elon Musk over Twitter 'free-for-all'

    Elon Musk promised advertisers he would keep Twitter from turning into a "free-for-all hellscape." This week, advertisers are beginning to demand details on how he plans to uphold the commitment. A media buyer at one major ad agency, who declined to be named for fear of reprisal, said the agency would meet with Musk this week to ask how the Tesla chief executive plans to clamp down on misinformation on the social media platform.

  • McDonald's Sales Jump Nearly 10%: Is the Stock a Buy?

    McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) continues to carve out market share in spite of recent price hikes. The fast-food giant enjoyed its ninth straight quarter of comparable sales growth, with global sales increasing almost 10% year over year. With nearly 40,000 locations across more than 100 countries, McDonald's leads the world in fast-food retail.

  • FedEx seeks to void $366 million verdict for Black former worker who alleged bias

    In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, FedEx said it was expecting the Oct. 25 award by a Houston jury to Jennifer Harris of $1.16 million in compensatory damages and $365 million in punitive damages to be reduced. The package delivery company said that under U.S. Supreme Court precedent, punitive damages are normally capped at less than 10 times compensatory damages, with a multiple closer to one being appropriate when compensatory damages are substantial.

  • Gas Exporter Sempra Infrastructure to Build New U.S. LNG Plant

    The project is the first phase of Port Arthur LNG, a roughly $10.5 billion export facility in Texas that would start delivering cargoes around 2027, potentially adding much-needed supplies of liquefied gas to global markets.

  • How to Determine Your Safe Withdrawal Rate

    Saving money for retirement is an important goal. But so is not running out of savings in retirement. To avoid this, personal finance and retirement experts have set a "retirement safe withdrawal rate." This is a formula that allows retirees … Continue reading → The post What Is the Retirement Safe Withdrawal Rate? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • SURGE ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL & OPERATING RESULTS; AND AN OPERATIONS UPDATE ON STRONG DRILLING RESULTS IN SE SASKATCHEWAN / SPARKY CORE AREAS

    Surge Energy Inc. ("Surge" or the "Company") (TSX: SGY) is pleased to announce the Company's financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and an update on Surge's latest drilling results.

  • Amazon Is Proving Why It's a Buffett Stock

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) third-quarter report sent its stock tumbling on Thursday, October 27,  after the company posted weak fourth-quarter guidance. Amazon Web Services' (AWS) growth began to decelerate after many quarters of steady growth, which is a natural outgrowth of clients decreasing spending. It has many plans in place to drive sales this season, and it's focused on the customer experience.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company's (NYSE:HPE) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

    Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 13...