CRISPR Technology Market Size to Grow by USD 2.88 billion | 44% of the growth to originate from North America | 17,000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CRISPR technology market potential growth difference will grow by USD 2.88 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 19.34% during the projected period. The increasing demand for the treatment of genetic diseases is notably driving the CRISPR technology market growth, although factors such as ethical issues associated with CRISPR technology may impede the market growth. Furthermore, the advent of CRISPR/ Cas9 is one of the key CRISPR technology market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period.
CRISPR Technology Market: Application Landscape
The CRISPR technology market is segmented by application into biological application, agricultural application, industrial application, and others. The biological application segment held the largest market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period.
The growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing number of biomedical research studies being conducted in universities and research institutions. This is due to increasing awareness about the need for multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary genetics research studies to treat complex diseases and disorders has given a boost to biomedical research.
CRISPR Technology Market: Geography Landscape
44% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for CRISPR technology in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and ROW.
The increasing spending on research, the presence of biotechnology companies and vendors that offer gene-editing services, and the high focus on biomedical research by universities and research institutions will facilitate the CRISPR technology market growth in North America over the forecast period.
CRISPR Technology Market: Vendor Landscape
The CRISPR technology market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R&D to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Companies are launching innovative solutions to ensure their position is retained in the market. For instance, Danaher Corp. offers Alt-R CRISPR-Cas9 System, which is an optimized genome editing solution that outperforms other CRISPR approaches for producing on-target, double-stranded DNA breaks.
What our reports offer:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2026
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
CRISPR Technology Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.34%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 2.88 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
18.25
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 44%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, UK, Germany, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Addgene Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Applied StemCell Inc., Caribou Biosciences Inc., Cellecta Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Danaher Corp., Editas Medicine Inc., GeneCopoeia Inc., GenScript Biotech Corp., Intellia Therapeutics Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Mirus Bio LLC, New England Biolabs Inc., Novartis AG, OriGene Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Synthego Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
