CRISPR Technology Market Size to Grow by USD 2.88 billion | 44% of the growth to originate from North America | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CRISPR technology market potential growth difference will grow by USD 2.88 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 19.34% during the projected period. The increasing demand for the treatment of genetic diseases is notably driving the CRISPR technology market growth, although factors such as ethical issues associated with CRISPR technology may impede the market growth. Furthermore, the advent of CRISPR/ Cas9 is one of the key CRISPR technology market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period.

CRISPR Technology Market: Application Landscape

The CRISPR technology market is segmented by application into biological application, agricultural application, industrial application, and others. The biological application segment held the largest market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period.

The growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing number of biomedical research studies being conducted in universities and research institutions. This is due to increasing awareness about the need for multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary genetics research studies to treat complex diseases and disorders has given a boost to biomedical research.

CRISPR Technology Market: Geography Landscape

44% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for CRISPR technology in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and ROW.

The increasing spending on research, the presence of biotechnology companies and vendors that offer gene-editing services, and the high focus on biomedical research by universities and research institutions will facilitate the CRISPR technology market growth in North America over the forecast period.

CRISPR Technology Market: Vendor Landscape

The CRISPR technology market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R&D to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Companies are launching innovative solutions to ensure their position is retained in the market. For instance, Danaher Corp. offers Alt-R CRISPR-Cas9 System, which is an optimized genome editing solution that outperforms other CRISPR approaches for producing on-target, double-stranded DNA breaks.

Companies Covered:

Addgene Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Applied StemCell Inc.

Caribou Biosciences Inc.

Cellecta Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG

Danaher Corp.

Editas Medicine Inc.

GeneCopoeia Inc.

GenScript Biotech Corp.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Mirus Bio LLC

New England Biolabs Inc.

Novartis AG

OriGene Technologies Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Synthego Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2026

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

CRISPR Technology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.34% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Addgene Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Applied StemCell Inc., Caribou Biosciences Inc., Cellecta Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Danaher Corp., Editas Medicine Inc., GeneCopoeia Inc., GenScript Biotech Corp., Intellia Therapeutics Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Mirus Bio LLC, New England Biolabs Inc., Novartis AG, OriGene Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Synthego Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Biological application - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Agricultural application - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Industrial application - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Danaher Corp.

10.4 Editas Medicine Inc.

10.5 GeneCopoeia Inc.

10.6 GenScript Biotech Corp.

10.7 Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

10.8 Lonza Group Ltd.

10.9 New England Biolabs Inc.

10.10 OriGene Technologies Inc.

10.11 PerkinElmer Inc.

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

