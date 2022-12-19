U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,879.75
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,116.00
    -12.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,353.25
    +8.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,774.80
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.32
    +1.03 (+1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.30
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    +0.15 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0608
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5630
    +0.0810 (+2.33%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2164
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6300
    -0.0490 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,738.84
    +16.47 (+0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.90
    -20.58 (-5.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,372.44
    +40.32 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

CRISPR Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Alex Harding, M.D., M.B.A., as Head of Business Development

CRISPR Therapeutics AG
·2 min read
CRISPR Therapeutics AG
CRISPR Therapeutics AG

ZUG, Switzerland and BOSTON, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced the appointment of Alex Harding, M.D., M.B.A., as Senior Vice President and Head of Business Development, effective January 5, 2023. Dr. Harding brings extensive leadership experience in biopharma business development and corporate strategy and joins CRISPR Therapeutics to lead the Company’s business development operations.

“Alex’s broad-based experience in strategic business development, venture formation and platform expansion will be critical in driving the next phase of growth for CRISPR,” said Samarth Kulkarni, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics. “We are excited to welcome Alex to CRISPR and look forward to his leadership as we continue to advance our programs at this important time in our growth and evolution.”

Dr. Harding most recently served as Senior Vice President of Business Development and Corporate Strategy at Remix Therapeutics, a Boston-based biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing. At Remix, Dr. Harding co-founded the company, sourced technology, helped set the strategic direction, and led financing efforts, raising over $150M from a top-tier investor syndicate (Seed, Series A, Series B). He also led business development processes, resulting in a collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals. Before Remix, Dr. Harding was a Senior Associate at Atlas Venture, where he helped to start new biotech companies, including Triplet Therapeutics, Vedere Bio, Third Harmonic Bio, and Remix Therapeutics. Dr. Harding received an M.D. from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, with honors, and completed his residency in internal medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital. Additionally, Dr. Harding received an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a B.A. from Yale University. Dr. Harding also continues to practice medicine at a community health center in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading gene editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic partnerships with leading companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California, and business offices in London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

CRISPR Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statement
This press release may contain a number of “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements made by Dr. Kulkarni in this press release regarding the expected benefits of Dr. Harding’s employment, as well as statements regarding CRISPR Therapeutics’ expectations about the therapeutic value, development, and commercial potential of CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing technologies and therapies. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although CRISPR Therapeutics believes that such statements are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and they are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. Actual performance and results may differ materially from those projected or suggested in the forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: that clinical trial results may not be favorable or may not support registration or further development; uncertainties about regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products; that future competitive or other market factors may adversely affect the commercial potential for CRISPR Therapeutics’ product candidates; uncertainties regarding the intellectual property protection for CRISPR Therapeutics’ technology and intellectual property belonging to third parties, and the outcome of proceedings (such as an interference, an opposition or a similar proceeding) involving all or any portion of such intellectual property; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in CRISPR Therapeutics’ most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and in any other subsequent filings made by CRISPR Therapeutics with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. CRISPR Therapeutics disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than to the extent required by law.

CRISPR THERAPEUTICS® word mark and design logo are registered trademarks of CRISPR Therapeutics AG. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:
Susan Kim
+1-617-307-7503
susan.kim@crisprtx.com

Media Contact:
Rachel Eides
+1-617-315-4493
rachel.eides@crisprtx.com


Recommended Stories

  • South Carolina women's basketball newcomer Chloe Kitts scores first points vs. Charleston Southern

    Less than a week after arriving on campus, South Carolina women's basketball freshman Chloe Kitts debuted for the Gamecocks vs. Charleston Southern.

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • ‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business. Not every economist, however, is willing to throw in the towel, and the difficult market environment hasn’t put the scare o

  • Will AT&T or Verizon Cut Their Dividends In 2023?

    If you're screening for high dividend-yielding stocks, it's likely Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T (NYSE: T) have come to your attention. Verizon is currently yielding an eye-popping 7%, and AT&T yields slightly less at 5.8%. Let's find out if investors have a reason to worry about the dividend payout of these two.

  • Warren Buffett Has Spent $136 Billion Buying These 4 Stocks Since 2016

    The Oracle of Omaha has concentrated Berkshire Hathaway's purchases in four stocks over the past six years.

  • 1 Passive Income Stock to Buy Today, and 1 to Avoid for Now

    When it comes to passive income, not all that glitters is gold. The temptation of a high dividend yield promises investors strong returns, but the reality is often that lower-yielding stocks can pay out far more sustainably. The healthcare giant Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is forever a river of opportunity for passive income investors thanks to its stability and consistent growth over time.

  • Uranium Energy Corp Reports Quarterly Results for Period Ended October 31, 2022, Fiscal 2023 Q1

    Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) the "Company" or "UEC") is pleased to report, in accordance with NYSE American requirements, the filing of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This Form 10-Q filing, which includes the Company's interim condensed consolidated financial statements, related notes thereto and management's discussion and analysis, is available for viewing on the SEC's

  • Where stocks could be years from now (and what they could do in the next few weeks)

    Stocks tumbled last week, with the S&P 500 falling 2.1%. The index is now up 7.7% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03 and down 19.7% from its January 3 closing high of 4,796.56.

  • SoFi's CEO Anthony Noto Is Clearly Trying to Speak to the Market. What's He Saying?

    Recently, SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ: SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto purchased $5 million of the company's common shares. Like most consumer-facing fintech stocks, SoFi had a difficult 2022 and the stock is down more than 70% after a monstrous year in 2021. In this particular case, however, I think Noto is really trying to speak to the market to assure it that numerous concerns that have recently come to light are overblown.

  • Here Are Barron’s 10 Top Stocks for the New Year

    Our 10 favorites from last year handily beat the market. Why we now like Alphabet, Bank of America, Medtronic, and seven others.

  • 10 Best Shipping Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best shipping stocks that pay dividends. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends and activity, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Shipping Stocks That Pay Dividends. The global shipping industry provides maritime passenger or freight services and is one […]

  • Binance's books are a black box, filings show, as crypto giant tries to rally confidence

    The world's biggest crypto exchange, Binance, is battling to shore up confidence after a surge in customer withdrawals and a steep drop in the value of its digital token. After the collapse of rival exchange FTX last month, Binance's founder Changpeng Zhao promised his company would "lead by example" in embracing transparency. Yet a Reuters analysis of Binance's corporate filings shows that the core of the business – the giant Binance.com exchange that has processed trades worth over $22 trillion this year – remains mostly hidden from public view.

  • I'm Sitting On a Mountain of Cash: 4 Brand-New Stocks I'm Looking to Buy Next

    These fast-paced companies have the innovative capacity and competitive edges necessary to make patient investors richer.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Block Stock Before 2023

    Rapidly rising interest rates in 2022 have undoubtedly dampened the economic outlook, and it has caused a massive sell-off in earlier-stage growth companies in favor of more stable and profitable enterprises. Businesses in the tech sector have been particularly hard hit. One of those is payments innovator Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square.

  • AbbVie Inc.'s (NYSE:ABBV) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 90% Above Its Share Price

    Does the December share price for AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE:ABBV ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Says US Profit Drop Could Rival 2008 Era

    (Bloomberg) -- US equities are set for their worst year since the global financial crisis, and, according to Morgan Stanley strategist Michael Wilson, corporate profits are about to meet the same fate.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOMessi May Not Be Soccer’s GOAT for LongA loo

  • Want to Add Some Upside to Your Passive Income? Buy These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Most dividend-paying companies send a fixed amount to their investors each quarter. While that income variability isn't for everyone, the upside potential can appeal to investors willing to take on a bit more risk. Three stocks currently offering big-time income streams with upside potential are  Blackstone (NYSE: BX), BHP Group (NYSE: BHP), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN).

  • 10 Cheapest Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheapest stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more cheapest stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Cheapest Stocks With Biggest Upside. According to the advance estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis in late October 2022, the real gross […]

  • Tesla Stock Leaps As Poll Results Say Elon Musk Should Step Down As Twitter CEO

    "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll." Musk asked his 122.1 million followers on Sunday.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    BlackBerry will offer up financial results for its fiscal third quarter on Tuesday afternoon. If you haven't seen a BlackBerry in the wild, you're not alone. BlackBerry is now a provider of products and services offering intelligent cybersecurity solutions.