CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) shareholders are still up 11% over 1 year despite pulling back 3.8% in the past week

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) share price is up 11% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 0.7% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 5.4% in the last three years.

Although CRISPR Therapeutics has shed US$200m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

Given that CRISPR Therapeutics didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

CRISPR Therapeutics actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 89%. The stock is up 11% in that time, a fine performance given the revenue drop. We can correlate the share price rise with revenue or profit growth, but it seems the market had previously expected weaker results, and sentiment around the stock is improving.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that CRISPR Therapeutics has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 11% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 0.7% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for CRISPR Therapeutics you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

