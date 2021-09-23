Crispy Green Announces 10th Annual Halloween Costume Contest

The Makers of Crispy Fruit Freeze-Dried Snacks Expand on Success of Annual Contest with Even More Great Prizes

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crispy Green is now in its tenth year of promoting its annual Halloween Costume Contest and is anticipating the best results ever! The very first contest was developed to associate Crispy Fruit freeze-dried fruit snacks as a healthy alternative to traditional Halloween candies and treats. That first contest generated some social enthusiasm and a handful of entries. With each subsequent year, the number of entries has grown steadily. Fast forward to last year, 437 total entries were received! And when you consider that this is not a simple 'send-in-your-email-address' or 'post-a-comment-here-to-win' contest, that number is quite significant. The Crispy Green team is shooting for 500 this year!

Crispy Fruit Freeze-dried Fruit Snacks - 7 Delicious Flavors

How the Contest Works

To participate, contestants need to submit a photo of the costume being worn by themselves, or other family members or friends (there's even a "pet" category!). When the deadline is closed, the Crispy Green team reviews all the entries and chooses the winners based on creativity, originality and execution. There are grand prizes in the "human" and "pet" categories, as well as honorable mentions and opportunities to win bonus prizes—for example, if any Crispy Fruit snacks are featured in the photo, they will receive a complimentary coupon for a free 6-pack (MSRP $8.99) and still qualify to win an award.

To celebrate the 10th year of the contest, the prize packs have been upgraded to celebrate this milestone: Grand prize winners will receive a full year's supply of Crispy Fruit snacks, an Amazon gift card and some fun branded merchandise. Other prizes include varying amounts of Crispy Fruit snacks and promo merchandise.

Crispy Fruit Snacks – A Healthier Halloween Treat

Crispy Fruit is 100% pure fruit, nothing else! These clean, single-ingredient snacks retain most of the nutrients of fresh fruit; but just freeze-dried to a perfect, crispy texture so they snack like a chip. With seven delicious flavors (apple, banana, mango, pear, pineapple, strawberry and tangerine), trick-or-treaters will never get bored with these nutritious, delicious snacks. Parents will feel good about getting more fruit in their kids' diets and knowing that there's NO ADDED SUGAR! Crispy Fruit Snacks are Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, Kosher, Vegan and Allergen-Free, so they're a great option for kids with special diet requirements.

Chris B. Green & Chirp Get into the Act!

The lovable mascot team from Crispy Green have received a little recognition of their own. The duo recently teamed up in an animated Halloween video that just received a 2021 Muse Silver Award! This creative and fun video was produced to share on social media and with other brand partners to help promote the Crispy Green brand as an excellent Halloween treat alternative. It's a classic example of how the brand Uses Food as a Force For Good™ through engaging and thoughtful content. The mascots will also be featured in some up-and-coming Halloween video shorts that will be released later this month.

Using Food As A Force For Good™

Crispy Green uses food as a force for good by offering a variety of healthy, clean portable snacks of the highest quality for people who live an active lifestyle and seek brands that align with their values. Its consumer education website, SmartLifebites, offers practical tips and information on healthy lifestyle topics such as fitness, nutrition, family, travel, as well as providing solutions to minimize food waste and help fight hunger.

About Crispy Green, Inc.

People are seeking healthy, tasty snacks to fuel their active lifestyle. Crispy Green provides 100% pure fruit as a grab-n-go snack that satisfies without sacrificing taste, while adding more fruit to their diet.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, Crispy Green, Inc. is the number one freeze-dried fruit snack in the U.S., according to the latest SPINS research, ending 7/11/21. The company's category-leading Crispy Fruit line of 100% pure, freeze-dried fruit is made from only the finest, non-GMO fruits available with no sugar added (*not a reduced calorie food).

Crispy Fruit can be found in many major grocery retailers nationwide as well as online at www.shop.crispygreen.com, Amazon and ship.Kroger.com. For more information, visit www.CrispyGreen.com or its sister lifestyle site, www.SmartLifeBites.com. For news updates and special offers, you can also follow Crispy Green on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

10th Annual Halloween Contest

2021 Silver MUSE Award for Crispy Green Halloween Video

