CRITEO TO ANNOUNCE FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON MAY 4, 2022

1 min read
NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global technology company that provides the world's leading Commerce Media Platform, will announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

On that day, Megan Clarken, Chief Executive Officer, Todd Parsons, Chief Product Officer, and Sarah Glickman, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET, 2:00 PM CET to discuss these results.

To access the conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers and ask to be joined into the "Criteo" call:

• United States: +1 855 209 8212
• International: +1 412 317 0788
France: 080-510-2319

The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website https://criteo.investorroom.com/ and will be available for replay.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global technology company that provides the world's leading Commerce Media Platform. 2,800 Criteo team members partner with over 22,000 marketers and thousands of media owners around the globe to activate the world's largest set of commerce data to drive better commerce outcomes. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo brings richer experiences to every consumer while supporting a fair and open internet that enables discovery, innovation and choice.

For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

Contacts

Criteo Investor Relations
Melanie Dambre, Investor Relations Director, m.dambre@criteo.com

Criteo Public Relations
Jessica Meyers, Director PR, Americas, j.meyers@criteo.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/criteo-to-announce-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-may-4-2022-301520717.html

SOURCE Criteo S.A.

