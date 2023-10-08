When Will Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (CVE:CRE) Turn A Profit?

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (CVE:CRE) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. With the latest financial year loss of CA$6.4m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of CA$3.9m, the CA$359m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Critical Elements Lithium's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Critical Elements Lithium is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 Canadian Metals and Mining analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of CA$4.8m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 109% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Critical Elements Lithium's upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that by and large a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Critical Elements Lithium has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning metals and mining company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

