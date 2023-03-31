U.S. markets close in 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,097.40
    +46.57 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,192.16
    +333.13 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,190.70
    +177.23 (+1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.48
    +24.09 (+1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.45
    +1.08 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,986.10
    -11.60 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    +0.17 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0850
    -0.0059 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0059 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7400
    +0.0510 (+0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,339.76
    +387.18 (+1.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    620.23
    +6.02 (+0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Critical Infrastructure Protection Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Cyberattacks on Systems Deployed Fuels Growth

PR Newswire
·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Critical Infrastructure Protection Market by Component, Security Type (Physical Safety & Security (Video Surveillance Systems, Screening, and Scanning) and Cybersecurity (Encryption, Threat Intelligence)), Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global critical infrastructure protection market is projected to grow from USD 143.0 billion in 2023 to USD 162.5 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.3 % from 2022 to 2027.

Some factors driving the market growth include increasing cyber threats organizations face and government initiatives towards adopting critical infrastructure protection solutions. However, the lack of trained cybersecurity professionals to analyze CIP systems and interoperability between CIP solutions is expected to hinder the market growth.

Physical Safety and Security to hold largest market size during the forecast period

The physical safety and security segment includes physical identity and access control systems, perimeter intrusion systems (RADAR and sensors), video surveillance systems, screening and scanning, and others (facility management systems, emergency response, and disaster management).

Physical safety & security is the protection of physical assets, such as hardware, programs, premises, and personal data, from physical threats. Ignoring these threats can lead to severe damages or losses to owners and users. Secure and robust security systems such as high-quality video surveillance and perimeter security systems are integrated into the premises to monitor ongoing activities in and around the premises.

Video surveillance has improved drastically with the inception of video analytics and technologies, such as thermal cameras and biometric authentication. Some systems now use microwaves and radio waves to create perimeters that can alert security teams about threats. The increased adoption of video surveillance supported by facial recognition technology is observed in various application areas, including border control, law enforcement, and government and public utilities.

Managed Services to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Managed Service Providers (MSPs) ensure the security of critical business information and the smooth functioning of business operations. MSPs help customers update their CIP systems, solutions, and software with the latest enhancements. Customers' in-house capabilities are enhanced as MSPs safeguard physical and IT system assets.

Compared to professional services, the managed services market growth is expected to increase during the forecast period as the need for third-party expertise to secure critical assets is rising. Managed services are affordable and resourceful. It helps enterprises to focus on their core business. With the advancement in managed services such as managed detection and response (MDR), extended detection and response (XDR) services, etc., the market is expected to grow for CIP in the coming years.

Middle East and Africa to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The MEA region comprises significant economies, such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and Israel. In the Middle East, government regulations concerning critical infrastructure protection are stringent. Countries in MEA implement critical infrastructure protection solutions across different verticals. DarkMatter, a cybersecurity company in the UAE, has revealed that financial, utilities, transport, and oil and gas verticals are prone to cyber-attacks. The company has further reported that the UAE is witnessing the second-highest smartphone adoption in the region and is an attractive destination for the growing cyber threats. This reliance on IoT systems has led to the need to secure these systems with critical infrastructure protection solutions.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Cyberattacks on Systems Deployed

  • Initiatives Taken by Government to Protect Critical Infrastructure Industry

Restraints

  • Lack of Trained Cybersecurity Professionals to Analyze CIP Systems

  • Lack of Interoperability Between CIP Solutions

Opportunities

  • Rise in Usage and Adoption of Internet of Things

Challenges

  • Supply Chain Security-Based Concerns

  • Digital Transformation-Based Issues

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Critical Infrastructure Protection Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.3 Services

7 Critical Infrastructure Protection Market, by Security Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Physical Safety & Security
7.3 Cybersecurity

8 Critical Infrastructure Protection Market, by Vertical
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Financial Institutions
8.3 Government
8.4 Defense
8.5 Transport & Logistics
8.7 Commercial Sector
8.8 Telecom
8.9 Chemicals & Manufacturing
8.10 Oil & Gas
8.11 Other Verticals

9 Critical Infrastructure Protection Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned

  • Achilles Heel Technologies

  • AirbUS

  • Axis Communications

  • Bae Systems

  • Bruker Corporation

  • Cips Security

  • Cisco

  • Forcepoint

  • Fortinet

  • Fujitsu

  • G4S

  • General Dynamics

  • General Electric

  • Hexagon Ab

  • Honeywell

  • Huawei

  • Johnson Controls

  • Liteye Systems

  • Lockheed Martin

  • Mission Secure

  • Motorola Solutions

  • Nec Corporation

  • Northrop Grumman

  • Optasense

  • Owl Cyber Defense Solutions

  • Rolta

  • Scadafence

  • Suprema Inc

  • Teltronic

  • Tenable

  • Thales

  • Waterfall Security Solutions

  • Westminster Group plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cwn4ag

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/critical-infrastructure-protection-global-market-report-2023-increasing-cyberattacks-on-systems-deployed-fuels-growth-301786955.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • GM Taps Google To Phase Out Apple CarPlay From EVs Starting With 2024 Chevrolet Blazer

    General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) plans to phase out the popular Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple CarPlay and Android Auto technologies that allow drivers to bypass a vehicle's infotainment systems, starting with the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer. GM proposes to shift to built-in infotainment systems developed with Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google for future electric cars, Reuters reports. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems allow users to mirror their smartphone screens in a vehicle's d

  • Japan's Toyota hands St Petersburg plant over to Russian state

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia and Toyota said on Friday that the Japanese carmaker's factory in St Petersburg had been handed over to state entity NAMI, with Moscow snapping up more assets from global automakers leaving Russia over the conflict in Ukraine. "Toyota's production site in St Petersburg has... been transferred to the state," Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement. The company said in September it had decided to stop vehicle production in Russia due to the interruption in supplies of key materials and parts.

  • China Hits Micron With Review of Chips, Citing Security Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing opened a new front in the escalating semiconductor battle between the the US and China, launching a cybersecurity review of imports from America’s largest memory-chip maker, Micron Technology Inc. Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredHow King Charles Got Thrown Into Disney’s Fight With Florida Governor DeSantisTrump to Be Arraigned Next Week After Historic IndictmentSto

  • Baby Boomers, You Need This Much Money to Retire Comfortably

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China to examine US chipmaker Micron's products for cybersecurity risks

    The move, which comes amid a spat over chip technology between Washington and Beijing, is aimed at protecting the security of the supply chain for critical information infrastructure, prevent hidden risks and safeguard national security, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a brief statement. It gave no other details, including which Micron products it was reviewing. In a statement to Reuters, Micron said it was aware of the announcement and was "in communication with the CAC and are cooperating fully."

  • Citizens Financial Unit Investigated for Sales of Savings Product Controlled by Troubled Financier Greg Lindberg

    Massachusetts securities regulators confirmed they are examining sales of annuities offered by Colorado Bankers Life Insurance.

  • The House-Printing Robot Shaking Up a $7.28 Trillion Industry

    Apis Cor, an innovative construction technology company, is making waves in the industry with its advanced 3D printing technology that aims to build low-rise buildings robotically. The startup creates giant 3D printers that can ‘print’ houses using their patented concrete blend. This means houses can be built in 2-3 months, instead of almost years on average. The company is already seeing significant traction. This includes the technology already being deployed in various locations worldwide, in

  • Another Quarter, Another Change in EV Tax Credits

    Getting the full $7,500 tax credit on a new electric vehicle is about to become tougher. On Friday, the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service published the fine print for their new EV tax credits. Unless they find ways to flex the rules, the upshot is likely to be a massive reduction in EV subsidies from April 18, when the new regime takes effect.

  • Biden Makes Electric Vehicle Credits Elusive in Bid for US Auto Renaissance

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration’s requirements for electric vehicle tax credits will reduce the number of models eligible for incentives until tens of billions of new investment in US manufacturing by automakers and suppliers kick in.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredHow King Charles Got Thrown Into Disney’s Fight With Florida Governor DeSantisTrump to Be Arraigned Next Week After

  • Iraqi Oil Shutdowns Worsen as Gulf Keystone Cuts Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. will become the latest oil producer in Iraqi Kurdistan to cut production, as a legal spat between the region’s government and Baghdad that’s pushed up crude prices drags on.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredHow King Charles Got Thrown Into Disney’s Fight With Florida Governor DeSantisTrump to Be Arraigned Next Week After Historic IndictmentStocks

  • US judge in Tesla race bias lawsuit denies plaintiff's bid for mistrial

    A Black former Tesla Inc factory worker suing the electric-vehicle maker for race discrimination lost his bid for a mistrial on Friday after claiming the company's lawyers violated court rules by trying to turn jurors against him. Lawyers for plaintiff Owen Diaz filed a motion for a mistrial in San Francisco federal court shortly before the start of the final day in a week-long trial where a jury is considering how much Tesla must pay to Diaz for subjecting him to racial slurs, threats and other incidents. U.S. District Judge William Orrick denied the motion during a pretrial conference, saying Diaz had not shown that comments by Tesla's lawyers had prejudiced the jury.

  • GM plans to phase out Apple CarPlay in EVs, with Google's help

    General Motors plans to phase out widely-used Apple CarPlay and Android Auto technologies that allow drivers to bypass a vehicle's infotainment systems, shifting instead to built-in infotainment systems developed with Google for future electric vehicles. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems allow users to mirror their smartphone screens in a vehicle's dashboard display. GM's decision to stop offering those systems in future electric vehicles, starting with the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer, could help the automaker capture more data on how consumers drive and charge EVs.

  • Average Retirement Savings For Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk plans China visit, seeks meeting with premier: Reuters sources

    Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk is making plans to visit China as early as April and is seeking a meeting with China's Premier Li Qiang, two people with knowledge of planning for the trip told Reuters.

  • Morgan Stanley Analyst Downgrades Schwab Over Client Cash Concerns

    Analysts have been reassessing Charles Schwab because of the impact of interest rates and uncertainty as to when relief might arrive.

  • CoverMyMeds announces large layoffs, may affect Louisville operations

    CoverMyMeds, a subsidy of McKesson Corp., will be laying off several hundred employees, which could affect its Louisville-area operations. An email obtained by our sister publication Columbus Business First said CoverMyMeds will eliminate about 815 jobs. In a statement to Louisville Business First, the company did not specify how many of its local employees will be affected.

  • XPeng Bets On Driver Assistance Software In China By 2024, Level Competition With Tesla

    On Friday, XPeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) said it is upgrading its advanced driver assistance software and plans to make all its functions available to drivers across China by 2024. XPeng's XNGP Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) is similar to Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology, which the U.S. automaker rolled out four years ago but has yet to make available in China, Reuters reports. XPeng currently offers XNGP in Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen for the drivers of its

  • Dead Battery? Ford Has a Plan to Send Drones to the Rescue.

    Ford Motor has a unique solution to that problem and one that illustrates how car companies are adapting improving technology to improve drivers’ lives. Ford (ticker: F) was issued a patent earlier this week for a “system including a computer programmed to actuate a plurality of drones to first establish one or more electrical connections there between and then to provide a jump start to a vehicle.” Ford can jump a dead battery with a drone.

  • Can the US Break China's Dominance of Electric Car Markets?

    EV tax credit rules and a shift in global policies may help boost the American EV market and fuel US EV makers

  • China's Huawei says 'out of crisis' mode as revenue edges up

    SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd said it was "out of crisis mode" as it posted a small increase in annual revenue, adding it was making headway with replacing components affected by sanctions thanks to the billions it is spending on research. R&D spending over the year rose 13.2% to 161.5 billion yuan ($23.50 billion), equivalent to a quarter of company revenue.