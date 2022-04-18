U.S. markets closed

Critical Infrastructure Protection Industry is Projected to Achieve a Global Market Size of US$ 137.8 Bn by 2022- Reveals Fact.MR Study

FACT.MR
·5 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Analysis By Component (Solutions and Services) By Solution, By Vertical (Financial Institutions, Government, Defense, Transport and Logistics, Energy and Power, Telecom, Oil and Gas and Commercial Sector) Forecast 2022-2032

United States, Rockville MD, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published Fact.MR report, the global Critical Infrastructure Protection market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 4% between 2022 and 2032. The market is expected to reach US$ 204.2 Bn by the end of 2032.

The demand for Critical Infrastructure Protection is expected to rise over the forecast period and the market is projected to gain a global market size worth of US$ 137.8 Bn by the end of 2022.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Demand of Critical Infrastructure Protection Market"

72 Tables and

148 Figures

170 Pages

The growing threat of cyber-attacks and security breaches to physical systems is leading to the growing requirement to protect OT networks across the globe in the coming years, which is boosting the growth of the critical infrastructure protection market across the globe.

For Critical Insights on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7222

Cybersecurity and the protection of critical infrastructure have dramatically changed as a result of the pandemic for quick remote worker support and cloud adoption. With the rapid evolution of cyber threats in modern critical infrastructure, there is a growing emphasis on protecting the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems and industrial control systems in order to maintain continuous operations and performance. Moreover, rapidly developing internet and interconnected network architecture are prompting governments and organizations to secure cyberspace aimed to curb threat vulnerabilities.

Changing Government Regulations will Boost Demand for Critical Infrastructure Protection in the Market

Increasing adoption of cutting-edge technology by businesses and the need to create new milestones for the critical infrastructure security and cyber security sectors are driving market growth. A rise in the need for mitigation of incidents impacting critical infrastructure of regions and nations is also driving growth in the CIP market. In addition, the increasing need for sophisticated, reliable, and cost-effective infrastructure protection systems is expected to present lucrative remuneration opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Industrial, production, IT, and transportation disruptions significantly impact a country's economic stability and security in the market. In recent years, a number of governments have implemented laws and policies to establish cybersecurity standards for protecting critical infrastructures as part of federal laws and policies in various regions.

To learn more about Defense Critical Infrastructure Protection Services Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7222

Key Segments Covered in the Critical Infrastructure Protection Service Demand Industry Survey
By Component

  • Solution

    • Hardware

    • Software

  • Services

    • Professional Services

    • Managed Services

By Solution

  • Physical Safety and Security

    • Physical Identity and Access Control Systems

    • Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems

    • Video Surveillance Systems

    • Screening and Scanning

    • Others

      • Cybersecurity

      • Encryption

      • Network Access Controls and Firewalls

      • Threat Intelligence

      • Other Cybersecurity Solutions

By Vertical

  • Financial Institutions

    • Fire Fighters

    • Law Enforcement

    • Other First Responders

  • Government, Defense

  • Transport and Logistics

    • Highways and Bridges

    • Railway Infrastructures

    • Sea Ports

    • Airports

  • Energy and Power

    • Power Generation

    • Power Grids

Get Customization on this Report for Critical Infrastructure Protection Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7222

Key players in the Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market

  • BAE Systems

  • Lockheed Martin

  • General Dynamics

  • Northrop Grumman

  • Honeywell

  • Airbus

  • Raytheon

Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments

Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the critical infrastructure protection during the forecast period.

Country-specific valuation on demand for critical infrastructure protection has been offered for each region, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report.

Detailed breakup in terms of value & volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain-
Computer Aided Engineering Market Forecast – Cloud computing's flexibility and cost-effectiveness are key factors in the increasing adoption of computer-aided engineering. For computer aided engineering systems, cloud computing avoids the significant expenses of hardware procurement, installation, and support infrastructure.

Computer Aided Detection Market Trends - Computer-assisted detections allow for the early detection of diseases that can be devastating, such as cancer. Patients have been encouraged to choose for random tests and check-ups as a result of this. As a result of these factors, the global computer-aided detection market is expected to experience rapid expansion.

Network Access Control Market Analysis - Network access control (NAC) has gone a long way, and a number of industry leaders have developed solutions to help it continue to evolve throughout the years. With an ever-increasing number of major and small and medium-sized businesses, North America will continue to be the most attractive market for network access control.

Big Data Technology and Services Market Scope - The growing importance of big data technology in Internet of Things is the most recent trend gaining pace in the big data and service business (IoT). As a result, several industries are adopting big data services in order to handle enormous amounts of data and generate useful insights.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
Japan Sales Office
4-1-1 Nakano,
9F Nakano Sunplaza
Tokyo, 164-8512
Japan
E: sales@factmr.com


