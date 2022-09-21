U.S. markets close in 4 hours 53 minutes

Critical Infrastructure Protection Market worth $157.1 billion by 2026 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Infrastructure Protection Market size is expected to grow from USD 133.3 billion in 2021 to USD 157.1 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.3% from 2021 to 2026, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Increasing stringent government regulations to increase the adoption of CIP solutions, rising security breaches and attacks pose a threat to physical systems and growing need to secure OT networks to boost the growth of Critical Infrastructure Protection Market across the globe during the forecast period. Moreover, enhancing next-generation technologies and availability of wireless broadband in rural areas would provide lucrative opportunities for Critical Infrastructure Protection Market vendors.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Critical Infrastructure Protection Market
544 - Tables
50 - Figures
395 - Pages

Download Report Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=988

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics

Details

Market size available for years

2016-2026

Base year considered

2020

Forecast period

2021-2026

Forecast Unit

Value(USD)

Segments covered

Technology, Offering, Application, End User

Geographies covered

  • North America

    • US

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • UK

    • Germany

    • France

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • India

    • Japan

    • China

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa

    • Middle East

      • Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

      • United Arab Emirates

      • Israel

    • Africa

      • South Africa

      • Mauritius

  • LatinAmerica

    • Brazil

    • Mexico

    • Rest of Latin America

Companies Covered

BAE Systems (UK), Lockheed Martin (US), General Dynamics (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Honeywell (US), Airbus (France), Raytheon (US), Thales (France), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Johnson Controls (US), Huawei (China), Optasense (England), Teltronic (Spain), Motorola Solutions (US), Axis Communications (Sweden), Waterfall Security Solutions (Israel), Rolta (India), SCADAfence (Israel), Tyco International (Ireland), and 3xLogic (US), Sightlogic(US), Accritical Infrastructure Protectioniter Radar (US), Bayshore(US), Icritical Infrastructure Protection(US), Wave Representatives(US), Mission Secure(US)

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=988

The report segments the Critical Infrastructure Protection Market by component, by solution, by vertical, and by region. The component segment is categorized into solutions and services. Further, the solution is bifurcated into physical safety and security and cybersecurity. The vertical is divided into financial institutions, government, defense, transport and logistics, energy and power, commercial sector, telecom, chemical and manufacturing, oil and gas and others. Based on region, Critical Infrastructure Protection Market is segmented into major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa(MEA) and Latin America.

In the component segment, the services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. On the basis of services, the CIP market is segmented into risk management services, consulting services, managed services, and maintenance and support services. CIP services are necessary for the protection of people, building infrastructure, IT systems, and critical data. The increased instances of cyberattacks on enterprises, national agencies, defense organizations, and commercial users have become a major concern. In May 2017, a ransomware named WannaCry targeted computers that were run on Windows Operating System (OS). WannaCry is one of the major cyberattacks in the last three years. Stuxnet and Flame attacks are other cyberattacks that have a major impact. Stuxnet have a direct effect on critical infrastructure, which has a negative impact on cybersecurity environments. Stuxnet and Flame are believed to be the most vulnerable computer worms created by some national state modular computer malware. Governments and owners of critical infrastructure are taking the assistance of CIP service providers and consultants for streamlining workflows, maximizing efficiencies, and improving security. Several enterprises and agencies offer services, such as field engineering/design (planning, risk analysis, mitigation, and response and reconstitution), IT managed security and services (managed monitoring and cloud-based services), maintenance, and support and consulting. Due to the need for automation in surveillance systems, and information protection and remote monitoring infrastructures such as oil and gas pipelines, smart grids, and nuclear reactors, the demand for unique solutions is on the rise. This requirement is expected to drive the adoption of CIP services during the forecast period.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Other Reports:

Risk Analytics Market by Component (Software (ETL Tools, Risk Calculation Engines, GRC Software) and Services), Risk Type (Strategic Risk, Operational Risk, Financial Risk), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Simulation Software Market by Component (Software (FEA, CFD), Services), Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), Application (Product Engineering, R&D, and Gamification), Vertical (Automobile, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals), and Region (2022 - 2026)

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.


