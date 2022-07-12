U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,837.75
    -19.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,004.00
    -136.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,816.75
    -67.50 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,724.10
    -8.70 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.55
    -1.54 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,724.70
    -7.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    18.88
    -0.26 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0018
    -0.0023 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9910
    -0.1100 (-3.55%)
     

  • Vix

    26.17
    +1.53 (+6.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1868
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2090
    -0.2110 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,887.94
    -863.43 (-4.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    426.73
    -16.24 (-3.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.59
    +0.35 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,350.61
    -461.69 (-1.72%)
     

THE CRITICAL RACE FOR SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE IN A CHANGING CLIMATE

·3 min read

Global marketplace MIACES 2022 targets to create USD 68 billion export value and accelerate innovation for agricommodity players

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Now calling for agricommodity exhibitors across the region, the Malaysia International Agricommodity Expo & Summit 2022 (MIACES), hosted by the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities (MPIC), expects to create over USD 68 billion export value for the sector in a global marketplace event with the participation of over 20 countries.

Advancing Agricommodity in Sustainable Ecosystem
Advancing Agricommodity in Sustainable Ecosystem

Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities of Malaysia, YB Datuk Hajah Zuraida Kamaruddin, highlights, "In line with the recent urge by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to rapidly accelerate digitalization in rural communities in the Asia-Pacific, we recognise that MIACES is a timely step-forward that connects industry players with innovative solutions; contributing towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) especially as the world faces a changing climate."

Happening at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur from 26 to 28 July, MIACES showcases an exhibition of in-demand commodity products, services, and up-and-coming agri-technology under one roof. The 3-day event also features conferences, roundtable discussions, B2B meetings, and an evening of prestigious awards in recognition of movers and shakers in the sector.

MIACES facilitates market expansion for agri-commodity businesses

With international participation from 20 countries, the industry players and participants at MIACES will be able to gain exposure, expand their investment potential and maximise their products gains into international markets in an industry valued at an estimated USD756 billion globally.

Zuraida adds, "Competition is now at its toughest, with growing demand for food goods in the face of climate change and gaps in food supply worldwide.  When breaking into the international market, industry players must adapt fast in leveraging sustainable technological innovations and optimising a dependable ecosystem to minimise reliability and quality issues."

Thus, MIACES will serve as a one-stop centre for meeting the supply and demand within the ecosystem locally and globally, from producers, innovators, trade exporters and importers, and investors, to key policymakers, researchers, and members of academia.

Themed "Advancing Agricommodity in Sustainable Ecosystem," showcasing various agricommodity products, this year's MIACES features focus sectors of Palm Oil, Rubber, Timber, Cocoa, Pepper & Kenaf, among the main drivers of the national economy of Malaysia as the summit's hosting country.

Achieve your potential at MIACES

Visit the Malaysia International Agricommodity Expo & Summit (MIACES) to explore, trade, and foster connections that matter! MIACES will open its doors to investors, importers, manufacturers, farmers & growers, suppliers, distributors, academicians and researchers, and other key stakeholders worldwide.

In exciting news, for those interested in participating as partners or exhibitors, MIACES is still open for global industry players to be part of this inaugural event. No matter the scale or nature - from start-ups, small or medium enterprises, and international companies to research institutes and government bodies – all are welcome to exhibit and make your mark! Whether it's machinery, agritech, drone technology, or logistics, MIACES is your next stop to achieve your potential.

For general enquiry or interest in sponsoring or exhibit, contact the MIACES Secretariat at info@myagricommodity.com.

Download more information here:

shorturl.at/hmrt5

See you at MIACES 2022!

SOURCE Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities (MPIC)

Recommended Stories

  • Subway can be sued over its tuna, U.S. judge rules

    (Reuters) -A federal judge said Subway can be sued for allegedly deceiving customers about its tuna products, including a claim it uses other fish species, chicken, pork and cattle instead of the advertised "100% tuna." U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco called it premature to accept Subway's argument that any presence of non-tuna DNA might result from eggs in mayonnaise, or cross-contact with other ingredients that its restaurants' employees handle. "Although it is possible that Subway's explanations are the correct ones, it is also possible that these allegations refer to ingredients that a reasonable consumer would not reasonably expect to find in a tuna product," Tigar ruled on July 7.

  • Analysis-Oil majors face output slump, deep losses if Russia stops Kazakh pipeline

    LONDON (Reuters) -Western energy majors will cut output and lose billions of dollars if Russia, as is feared, suspends a pipeline that is almost the only export route for oil from land-locked Kazakhstan, company sources, traders and analysts say. The closure of the CPC pipeline that carries oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea Russian export terminal in the port of Novorossiisk would shut in more than 1% of global oil supply, exacerbating what is already the most severe energy crunch since the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s. The pipeline, which runs through Russian territory and is owned by a consortium of Western, Asian, Russian and Kazakh companies, has been in the spotlight since Russia on Feb. 24 invaded Ukraine in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • Europe’s best defense against Russia’s gas squeeze is looking vulnerable

    Summer months are, of course, the slow season for natural gas demand in Europe, so when Russia shut down Nord Stream 1, the continent’s biggest gas pipeline, for scheduled maintenance today (July 11), it seemed like welcome timing. Europe’s gas outlook got another boost when Canada said it could return a key part for Nord Stream 1 that had been held up due to sanctions on Russia, so when the pipeline is reopened, it should be able to carry more gas than before.

  • Joe Biden reportedly sent 5 million barrels of oil to Europe and Asia in June even as US prices hit record highs — here are the 2 energy stocks that could gain the most

    Will these two oil stocks be great again?

  • Uber leak shows past underhanded practices, stock declines

    Yahoo Finance anchors break down new reports over Uber's unsavory practices in the past and what that means for the stock today.

  • PC industry suffered worst decline in years, but how bad it is depends on Apple

    Personal-computer shipments suffered their sharpest year-over-year decline in years last quarter, but how many years depends on the performance of Apple Inc.

  • Mullen Shares Pop On Cargo Van Deal With Amazon Delivery Services Partner DelPack

    Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) has signed a binding agreement with DelPack Logistics LLC (DPL) for cargo vans. DelPack is an Amazon.Com, Inc.(NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Delivery Service Partner. Under the agreement, DPL will purchase up to 600 Mullen Class 2 EV cargo vans over the next 18 months. The 600 Class 2 EV Cargo Vans will be fully homologated for the U.S. The first 300 fully homologated for the U.S. Mullen Class 2 EV Cargo Vans can be delivered to DPL by Nov. 30, 2022. "DelPack is a lea

  • Big U.S. banks' second quarter profits to tumble on higher bad loan reserves

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Second quarter profits at big U.S. banks are expected to fall sharply from a year earlier on increased loan loss reserves, as the pandemic recovery gives way to a possible recession. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co will report a 25% drop in profit on Thursday, while Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co will show 38% and 42% profit declines, respectively on Friday, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data. Bank of America Corp, which like its peers has big consumer and business lending franchises, is expected to show a 29% drop in profit when it reports on July 18.

  • California has the most remote job openings in the U.S.—but another state is on its tail

    Not every state is embracing virtual work as a new normal. These are the 10 best states to find a remote job.

  • Hyundai and Kia Are Challenging Tesla. Chinese Brands Could Be Next.

    Hyundai Motor’s success—particularly with electric vehicles—could offer a template for Chinese manufacturers with similarly global ambitions.

  • Why cruises are the cheapest way to travel this summer

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo and Dave Briggs review preferences on travel plans as cruise ships prove to be cheaper than flights amid surging COVID cases.

  • Energy Stocks Are Cheap. Just Ask Warren Buffett.

    Unloved despite sparkling prospects, the sector offers investors a chance to latch onto long-term stock gains and healthy dividends.

  • Gas prices: The ‘biggest factor' is Vladimir Putin, says analyst

    Gas prices have come off their highs, but relief at the pump may be short-lived, says one analyst.

  • Ford Having Some Really Bad Luck With Its Vehicles

    Ford Motor Co. would probably like to hide under the hood of its vehicles lately, but that might not be such a good idea with the all bad luck the automaker has faced with its vehicles. Mich., company on July 8 issued a safety recall of a total of 100,689 of its 2020-2022 Corsair, Escape and Maverick vehicles with 2.5 liter HEV/PHEV engines because of an under hood fire hazard, according to a statement it sent to UPI. "Ford is issuing a safety recall for certain vehicles with 2.5-liter HEV/PHEV engine because in the event of an engine failure, significant quantities of engine oil and/or fuel vapor may be released into the under hood environment and may migrate to and/or accumulate near ignition sources resulting in potential under hood fire, localized melting of components, or smoke," Ford said in the statement.

  • Russia's War Machine Still Getting Plenty of Cash From Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Note to the G-7 and the US Treasury Secretary: Russia is still raking it in from oil, even if its exports are showing signs of ebbing.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverAn increase in the rate of export duty charged on crude oil shipped out of Russia in Jul

  • Elon Musk dealt ‘a huge psychological blow’ to Twitter: Analyst

    TECHnalysis Research President and Chief Analyst Bob O'Donnell speaks with Yahoo Finance Live about Tesla CEO Elon Musk pulling out of the Twitter takeover deal and what that means for the stock.

  • GameStop launches NFT platform amid broader company shakeup

    GameStop launched its NFT marketplace on Monday, the latest announcement in what's been a busy month of July for the company.

  • Twitter hires U.S. law firm Wachtell to sue Musk after pulling out of $44 billion deal - sources

    Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla, on Friday terminated his deal, saying Twitter had failed to provide information about fake accounts on the platform, after which Twitter's chairman, Bret Taylor, vowed a legal fight. Twitter is planning to file a law suit early this week in Delaware, people familiar with the matter said.

  • Summer Blackout Fears Fuel 300% Jump in Gauge of US Power-Plant Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- US power plants are poised to reap their best summertime profits in nearly two decades thanks to soaring electricity prices that are outpacing the high costs of natural gas and coal.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverOn America’s largest grid, stretching fr

  • Twitter hits back at Musk, says no deal obligations breached

    In a letter sent to Musk, dated Sunday and filed with regulators on Monday, Twitter said it had not breached its obligations under the merger agreement as indicated by Musk on Friday for looking to end the deal. "Twitter demands that Mr. Musk and the other Musk Parties comply with their obligations under the Agreement, including their obligations to use their respective reasonable best efforts to consummate and make effective the transactions contemplated by the Agreement," the letter said. The company has planned to sue Musk to force him to complete the deal, a threat he laughed off on Monday, when he sent a series of tweets joking about Twitter and its threat to enforce the agreement in court.