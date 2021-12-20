The Critical Role animated series will release one week early—here's how to watch

Stream 'The Legend of Vox Machina' on Amazon Prime Video.

Bidet, critters—get excited. The Legend of Vox Machina, the Critical Role animated series with one of the most successful Kickstarter campaigns in the platform’s history, has moved up its release date.

Critical Role, the actual-play tabletop series that features a group of nerdy voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons, made waves in 2019 thanks to the announcement of an adult animated series that would feature stories from the beloved show. Today on Twitter, Critical Role announced a new release date for the much-anticipated series.

The Legend of Vox Machina will premiere one week early on January 28, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video.

How can you watch The Legend of Vox Machina?

You can watch The Legend of Vox Machina through your Amazon Prime Video subscription. Amazon Prime Video is included with a general Prime membership, but you can also subscribe to Prime Video as a standalone service if you prefer. Amazon Prime Video is available to Prime customers in over 200 countries and territories, and can be accessed through most web browsers with an internet connection. Prime Video is also available as a streaming app on numerous devices, including iOS and Android, Amazon Fire TV devices, Roku devices, Xbox, PlayStation, smart TVs, and more.

You can watch the new Critical Role animated series as well as other Amazon Originals, popular films and series, and over 100 additional channels (like Starz, HBO Max, and Shudder) through your Prime Video subscription.

What will The Legend of Vox Machina be about?

The adventure begins. Critical Role features voice actors Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Laura Bailey (harp sound), Liam O'Brien, Sam Riegel, Taliesin Jaffe, Travis Willingham, and Ashley Johnson. They voice characters across two (soon to be three) long-form RPG campaigns, and The Legend of Vox Machina will follow storylines from their first filmed campaign, featuring Vox Machina and the land of Tal'Dorei. The series is a product of animation studio Titmouse, Inc. and Amazon Studios, and all eight members of the cast will serve as executive producers alongside Brandon Auman and Titmouse's Chris Prynoski.

The first season of Critical Role was sprawling in its scope, but the animated series will specifically cover the Briarwood story arc and pre-campaign events. The original cast will all voice their characters, and Matthew Mercer will voice several different characters throughout the series such as Silas Briarwood (and hopefully Gilmore).

The title sequence for the series features the beloved central characters—Grog Strongjaw, Keyleth, Vax'ildan, Vex'ahlia, Percival Fredrickstein von Musel Klossowski de Rolo III, Pike Trickfoot, and Scanlan Shorthalt—as they battle a series of enemies, watched over by a raven. We also get a taste of Neil Acree's gorgeous score. The animated show already has two seasons in the works—featuring 24 episodes over the course of the series—but with so much material to work with, fans can hope for more seasons to come.

You can start streaming The Legend of Vox Machina on Amazon Prime Video on January 28, 2022.

How can you sign up for Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video is the streaming component of Amazon Prime. You can sign up for Amazon Prime Video for $8.99 per month, or sign up for an all-in-one Amazon Prime membership for $12.99 monthly or $119 per year. You can access a 30-day free trial of Prime Video upon signing up. Or, if you’re a Prime member already, you can access the Prime Video library.

Through Prime Video, subscribers get access to Amazon Prime Originals—including series like The Boys, The Expanse and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel—as well as films like The Big Sick, Love & Friendship, and more. Prime Video is also home to popular films and series like Midsommar, The Americans, Knives Out, Downton Abbey, Orphan Black, with over 100 additional channels accessible through add-on subscriptions.

