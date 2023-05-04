CRM Market size to grow by USD 54.4 billion from 2022 to 2027; The focus on customer engagement to drive the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global CRM market size is estimated to grow by USD 54.4 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% during the forecast period. North America is expected to account for 55% of market growth during the forecast period. For more invaluable market insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global CRM Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

CRM Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (service and support CRM, sales CRM, marketing CRM software, and e-commerce software CRM), deployment (SaaS and on-premise), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the service and support CRM segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Customer service and support software CRM help organizations resolve customer issues as smoothly as possible and ensure that proper service standards are achieved through instructions. The service and support software collects essential data and feedback from customers. This data is used to promote businesses and resolve similar issues at a faster rate. Hence, such factors will increase the segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global CRM market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global CRM market.

Story continues

North America is estimated to account for 55% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Regional enterprises are investing in cloud services to implement enterprise applications to streamline business processes. For instance, SaaS solutions enable access to all types of software, such as ERP, CRM, and HRM, through web browsers using the one-click functionality. The flexibility of CRM solutions makes them suitable for temporary workloads and workloads that are experimental in nature or prone to changes unexpectedly. North America also experiences growth in the number of enterprises from industries such as BFSI, telecom and IT, healthcare, and retail. These factors will positively impact the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-

wise data, historic (2017 to 2021) data, and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) -

Download a Sample Report

CRM Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Keen focus on customer retention is a key factor driving the growth of the global CRM market.

Businesses increasingly focus on retaining customers and building long-term relationships with them, which helps extend the customer lifecycle and allows them to generate revenue through the resale of their products/services. This is known to save marketing costs and creates trust among consumers.

A CRM helps users communicate the latest offers to both existing and potential customers and enables businesses to resolve day-to-day customer issues.

Hence, the increasing focus on customer engagement will drive the demand for CRM software during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing demand for social interaction is an emerging trend influencing the global CRM market growth.

The need for the integration of CRM activities with social media services is increasing in the market to get several insights and create future products.

Social interactions primarily consist of two components, namely customer prediction and customer conversation. The primary purpose of customer prediction is to identify potential social demand by separating prospective buyers from non-potential ones.

Similarly, customer conversation helps engage likely buyers and convert them to make an inquiry or move further down the demand requirement process.

However, a newer approach has been implemented in fields such as analytics platforms to integrate social data into their forecast models.

Hence, such developments are expected to fuel the growth of the CRM market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Data security concerns are a major challenge impeding the growth of the global CRM market.

Enterprises are increasingly hit by cyberattacks. They also face revenue losses and major issues in maintaining their production efficiency.

SMEs are the primary targets of cybercriminals, and these enterprises are impacted by espionage, sabotage, and data theft.

The lack of proper IT security infrastructure and small internal budgets makes SMEs more vulnerable to threats, resulting in cyberattacks such as ransomware. These attacks result in the loss of the target company's sensitive data, financial thefts, or the disruption of business operations.

Hence, such challenges will hinder the market growth for CRM during the forecast period.

Insights on Market drivers, trends, & challenges for the historic period (2017 to 2021) and

forecast period (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this CRM Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the CRM market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the CRM market and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the CRM market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of CRM market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports, Subscribe to our Basic Plan

billed annually at USD 5000.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The cardiac rhythm management (CRM) market size is expected to increase by USD 3.46 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.33%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers cardiac rhythm management (CRM) market segmentation by product (defibrillators, pacemakers, and CRT devices) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Research and development are notably driving the cardiac rhythm management (CRM) market growth.

The SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.43% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 59,426.56 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (retail, BFSI manufacturing, telecom and it, and others), application (service and support, sales, marketing, and e-commerce), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The focus on customer engagement is notably driving the SaaS customer relationship management market growth.

CRM Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 54.4 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 55% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, UK, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acoustic LP, Adobe Inc., Agile CRM Inc., Concentrix Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., HubSpot Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Microsoft Corp., NICE Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pegasystems Inc., Sage Group Plc, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., SugarCRM Inc., Verint Systems Inc., Vtiger Systems India Pvt. Ltd., Zendesk Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global CRM market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Service and support CRM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Sales CRM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Marketing CRM software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 E-Commerce software CRM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Deployment

7.3 SaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Acoustic LP

12.4 Adobe Inc.

12.5 Concentrix Corp.

12.6 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

12.7 HubSpot Inc.

12.8 Koch Industries Inc.

12.9 Microsoft Corp.

12.10 NICE Ltd.

12.11 Oracle Corp.

12.12 Pegasystems Inc.

12.13 Sage Group Plc

12.14 Salesforce.com Inc.

12.15 SAP SE

12.16 SAS Institute Inc.

12.17 SugarCRM Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global CRM Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crm-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-54-4-billion-from-2022-to-2027-the-focus-on-customer-engagement-to-drive-the-market--technavio-301813284.html

SOURCE Technavio