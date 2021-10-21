U.S. markets open in 6 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,516.50
    -11.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,394.00
    -83.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,331.50
    -46.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,279.30
    -8.20 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    +0.38 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.10
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    -0.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1655
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.49
    -0.21 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3803
    -0.0023 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9370
    -0.3920 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,283.10
    +455.98 (+0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,518.43
    +37.63 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

CRM Market Worth USD 128.97 Billion at 12.1% CAGR by 2028

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Companies Profiled in CRM Market: Copper CRM, Inc. (San Francisco, California), Infor, Inc. (New York, United States), Infusion Software, Inc. (Keap) (Arizona, United States), Netsuite Inc. (California, United States), IBM Corporation (New York, United States), Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States), Oracle Corporation (California, United States), Pipedrive (New York, United States), Salesforce.com, Inc. (California, United States), SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany), Adobe Systems Inc. (California, United States), Zendesk, Inc. (California, United States), SugarCRM (California, United States), Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (Tamil Nadu, India)

Pune, India, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global CRM Market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 128.97 billion by 2028 from USD 58.04 billion in 2021, while exhibiting a CAGR of 12.1% between 2021 and 2028. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, “Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, 2021-2028.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 52.64 billion in 2020. Factors such as increasing focus on digitization are expected to boost the product’s demand across the globe.

COVID-19 Impact: Market Exhibited 10.1% CAGR in 2020 Backed by Growing Adoption of CRM by SMEs

Although the COVID-19 crisis impacted several walks of life, there were remarkable changes in the way businesses were handled. The initial few months led the organizations reeling under economic pressure and reduced workforce. However, the evolving consumer preference and the growing adoption of remote working culture enabled the organizations to adapt their strategies. This further led the companies to adopt automated and real-time tracking solutions such as CRM to ensure enhanced customer experience and high operational efficiency. The increasing demand for these solutions enabled the market to exhibit a CAGR of 10.1% in 2020 and is projected to showcase exponential growth in the forthcoming years.

Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/customer-relationship-management-crm-market-103418

List of the Companies Profiled in the CRM Market:

  • Copper CRM, Inc. (San Francisco, California)

  • Infor, Inc. (New York, United States)

  • Infusion Software, Inc. (Keap) (Arizona, United States)

  • Netsuite Inc. (California, United States)

  • IBM Corporation (New York, United States)

  • Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States)

  • Oracle Corporation (California, United States)

  • Pipedrive (New York, United States)

  • Salesforce.com, Inc. (California, United States)

  • SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

  • Adobe Systems Inc. (California, United States)

  • Zendesk, Inc. (California, United States)

  • SugarCRM (California, United States)

  • Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (Tamil Nadu, India)

CRM Market Report Scope and segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

12.1%

2028 Value Projection

USD 128.97 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 52.64 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

150

Segments covered

Component, Application Area, Deployment, Enterprise Size, Vertical and Geography

Growth Drivers

Increasing Focus on Digitization to Aid Growth

Rapid Digital Transformation to Drive CRM Market Growth

Adoption of CRM Solutions has Risen During the Covid-19 Pandemic



Pitfalls & Challenges

Increasing Incidence of Data Frauds and Fewer Availability of Skilled Professionals to Hamper Growth


Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/customer-relationship-management-crm-market-103418

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America – The region stood at USD 17.33 billion in 2020 and is expected to hold the highest position in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the increasing focus on adoption of advanced technologies to enable real-time prediction and extract customer preferences data in the region. Moreover, the presence of established players such as Infor, Inc., Oracle Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation will bode well for the market growth in the region.

Europe – The region is expected to hold second position in the market in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as the increasing number of small and medium enterprises in countries such as Germany, Italy, and France that are adopting advanced customer relationship management solutions in their business processes between 2021 and 2028.

What does the CRM Market Report Include?

The global market for customer relationship management (CRM) report includes a detailed analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will further contribute to the market growth between 2021 and 2028. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to obtain information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market growth in the forthcoming years.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Focus on Digitization to Aid Growth

According to the business intelligence platform Tofler, the revenue of Google India grew by 35% to over INR 5,594 crore in the fiscal year of 2020, a 24% profit. This is a testimony to the increasing focus on digital transformation by several companies to leverage the opportunities provided by the market. COVID-19 has certainly accelerated the digitization process as several businesses are taking the online medium to reach their customers. In such scenarios, it is very important to have a platform to ensure better customer engagement and management. Therefore, the increasing focus on digitization is expected to contribute to the global customer relationship management (CRM) market share in the forthcoming years.

Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/customer-relationship-management-crm-market-103418

Market Segmentation:

Based on the component, the global market for CRM is bifurcated into software and services. On the basis of deployment, the market is divided into on-premises and cloud. Moreover, based on enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. Based on application, the market is categorized into marketing and sales automation, customer management, lead generation & customer retention, customer support & contact center, and others.

  • Based on application, the lead generation & customer retention segment held a global customer relationship management (CRM) market share of about 5% in 2020 and is expected to experience considerable growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing focus on digitization of business processes to ensure retention of leads by providing an overall optimum customer experience worldwide.

Based on the vertical, the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market is segregated into BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunications, Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, and Others. Lastly, on the basis of region, the market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Eminent Companies to Introduce Advanced CRM Solutions to Consolidate Their Positions

The Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market is segmented into small, medium, and large companies that are focusing on maintaining a stronghold and gaining a competitive edge over their rivals. They are doing so by introducing new advanced customer relationship management solutions to cater to the growing demand from several industries worldwide. Additionally, other key players are adopting organic and inorganic strategies to maintain their presence in the fiercely competitive global marketplace.

Industry Development:

  • November 2020 – Infusion Software, Inc., a leading CRM provider, introduced a new smart client management software for small enterprises. The software known as Keap efficiently helps small businesses to improve their customer service experience and increase sales revenue.

Quick Buy - CRM Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103418

Table Of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Key Takeaways

  • Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • PESTLE Analysis

    • Porter’s Five Force Analysis

  • Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Primary Interviewee’s Key Responses

  • Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Gross Margin

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

TOC Continued…!
Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Adaptive Learning Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Deployment (On Premise, Cloud), By End User (K-12, Higher Education, Corporate), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Wireless Temperature Sensor Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Thermocouple, Thermistor, Resistance Temperature Detector (RTD), Semiconductor Temperature Sensor), By Channel Output (Single-channel, Multi-channel), By Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, Radio-frequency identification (RFID)), By End-user (Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Food and Beverages), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027
Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software and Services), By Project Phase (Pre-Construction, Construction, and Post Construction), By Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial, and Public Infrastructure), By End-User (Architect and Engineers, Facility or Construction Managers, and Builders and Contractors), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Higher Education Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Solutions, and Services), By Learning Mode (Offline Learning, Online Learning), By End User (Private Colleges, Community Colleges, and State Universities), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipsets Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Chipset Type (Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs)), By Application (Natural Language Processing (NLP), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Machine Learning), By Computing Technology (Cloud Computing and Edge Computing), By Function (Training and Inference), By Industry and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-customer-relationship-management-crm-market-10148


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Tesla reports Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre talks Tesla as the automaker reports its Q3 earnings

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why PayPal Investors Got Nervous on Wednesday

    Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stumbled on Wednesday, falling as much as 6.8%, though the stock recovered a bit, ending the trading day down 4.7%. Reports surfaced early in the day that PayPal had made overtures to acquire social-media site Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Bloomberg dropped the story, citing the oft-quoted "people with knowledge of the matter," which sent Pinterest stock soaring.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Tesla Earnings Were Great. Why the Stock Is Dropping.

    The EV company reported $1.86 in per-share earnings from $13.8 billion in sales. It beat Wall Street's profit estimate but missed on sales.

  • Is It Time to Buy AT&T?

    The mood soured in May after analysts realized the dividend would need to be slashed to complete the Discovery merger.

  • China Evergrande Ends Talks on Hopson Deal, Asks to Resume Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group scrapped talks to offload a stake in its property-management arm and said real estate sales plunged about 97% during peak home-buying season, worsening its liquidity crisis on the eve of a dollar-bond deadline that could tip the company into default.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathG

  • 11 High Dividend Stocks Picked by Billionaire Gabelli

    In this article, we will take a look at billionaire Mario Gabelli’s 11 high dividend stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to the 5 High Dividend Stocks Picked by Billionaire Gabelli. Billionaire investor, financial analyst, and investment advisor Mario Gabelli is […]

  • Pinterest soars as PayPal reportedly mulls acquisition

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick discusses Pinterest stock surge amid reports that PayPal is mulling its acquisition.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    After a nearly month-long stretch of losses that saw markets decline by some 5%, both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are climbing back to the record-high levels they posted last this past summer. The story here wasn’t so much the market decline, as it was the volatility. The market was reacting to a series of economic and political crosswinds, making it difficult for investors to keep abreast of developments. Writing from RBC Capital, head of equity strategy Lori Calvasina describes the main headwin

  • 4 Healthcare Stocks Selling for Way Less Than Analysts Think They’re Worth

    Healthcare stocks are trailing the market since the start of the pandemic. Barron's looked for those at the biggest discounts to the average price targets among analysts.

  • Micron's $150B expansion plan comes as Manassas courts microchip maker to grow locally

    Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), an Idaho-based microchip manufacturer with a big plant in Manassas, said Wednesday it would invest more than $150 billion over the next decade into its manufacturing and research. The company said the investment may include potential new factories in the U.S., but warned that domestic expansion is only appetizing if government funding and refundable tax credits are made available. Micron cited U.S. microchip manufacturing costs being 35% to 45% higher than "lower-cost markets" in its appeal for economic incentives.

  • J.P. Morgan’s Bullish Stance on Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Comes to an End

    Almost two years after Covid-19 made its unwelcome entrance, the pandemic is still presenting opportunities for companies looking to stunt its progress. Merck appears to have taken the opportunity by the horns after its antiviral oral Covid-19 treatment impressed in clinical trials and appeared to reduce the hospitalization risk by half. The pharma giant is not the only company seeking to provide patients with an alternative to more intrusive treatments. Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) has also been

  • Mnuchin Is Investing in Blockchain -- Not Crypto: Milken Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the Milken Institute Global Conference that he’s investing in blockchain companies but not cryptocurrencies.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane Mat

  • Can You Retire at Age 55? Let’s Run the Numbers

    Can I retire at 55? It’s a question you might be asking yourself if you’re hoping to make an early exit from the workforce. While normal retirement age for most people usually means 65 or older, early retirement could give … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at Age 55? Let’s Run the Numbers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  •  Facebook plans to change its name to help the company rebrand: rpt

    Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg is expected to discuss Facebook's name change as part of the company's rebrand, according to Verge. Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley weighs in.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • Top Marijuana Stocks for November 2021

    These are the marijuana stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.