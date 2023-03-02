U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,941.75
    -14.75 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,753.00
    +60.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,903.00
    -58.75 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,890.70
    -9.10 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.75
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.90
    -5.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    21.01
    -0.08 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0650
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9940
    +0.0780 (+1.99%)
     

  • Vix

    20.58
    -0.12 (-0.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2004
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4730
    +0.3560 (+0.26%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,520.66
    +25.42 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.73
    -4.97 (-0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,914.93
    +38.65 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,499.65
    -16.88 (-0.06%)
     

CRMNEXT expands to BUSINESSNEXT

BUSINESSNEXT
·3 min read
BUSINESSNEXT
BUSINESSNEXT

Envisions Path-Breaking Autonomous Banking Future

  • New umbrella brand, BUSINESSNEXT, includes a suite of deep tech composable enterprise solutions comprising CRMNEXT, DATANEXT, CUSTOMERNEXT, and 12 new pre-assembled products

  • New logo symbolizes its brand statement and go-to-market strategy - #UpForTomorrow

HANOI, Vietnam and JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- India-headquartered CRMNEXT, one of the world’s leading transformative CRM platform providers in the financial domain forayed into southeast Asia under its umbrella brand BUSINESSNEXT, with the brand statement ‘UpForTomorrow. The renewed branding represents the brand’s vision of ushering in the radical future of autonomous banking via its universe of a composable suite of deep tech hyper SaaS platforms - CRMNEXT, DATANEXT, CUSTOMERNEXT, and 12+ pre-assembled products. It also reflects BUSINESSNEXT’s capability of enabling businesses to undertake this transformative journey towards delivering true autonomous banking with total experience including employees, customers, partners, and channels; powered by full-stack big data & AI capabilities.

With BUSINESSNEXT, businesses can ReAssemble, ReArrange & ReOrient their tech components via shape-shifting architecture® ‘Fybre’. This will provide businesses with hyper scalability, cloud-native, no-code configurations, and complete observability. The new composable universe helps overcome the innate challenge of technology complexity, brittle customizations, and ineffective speed of change to drive a transformational journey towards complete autonomous banking helping them stay #UpForTomorrow. The brand also unveiled its new logo and its mission statement for 2030 - ‘To power the World’s transition to intuitive, digital, and joyful financial experiences’.

The launch of BUSINESSNEXT is a natural response to the need for continuous innovation, both, for a business and its customers, to enable them to be #UpForTomorrow. This will cater to the ever-evolving need of running the business and changing the business simultaneously. Nishant Singh, Founder & CEO, BUSINESSNEXT said, “BUSINESSNEXT reflects our bold vision of autonomous banking drawing an analogy from self-driving cars, to deliver the driverless moment of banking where availing financial products and services will become autonomous. The new brand resonates this belief, with its suite of platforms and deep-tech products that orchestrate dynamism and resilience in businesses enabling them to relentlessly deliver incredible, unique, and human experiences irrespective of market unpredictability.”

Started as CRMNEXT, an India-born MNC with proven expertise in driving digital transformation at large banks and insurance businesses in customer engagement, modernizing sales, and servicing, it led India’s visibility on the global platform as a deep-tech IT product center capable of heralding digital disruption. Today, as BUSINESSNEXT, it powers 1 million+ user across 65,000 branches and call centers, managing 1 billion end customers worldwide. It has helped leading banks to open over 200 million digital accounts, issue 100 million cards and approve over $25billion loans over the last two years.

About BUSINESSNEXT:

BUSINESSNEXT is a universe of composable enterprise solutions with a focus on banks and financial services globally. Recognized as a Visionary by leading industry analysts, it leverages technology, innovation, and experience to relentlessly deliver incredible, unique, and human experiences, acing the volatile and complex business environment. BUSINESSNEXT suite comprises CRMNEXT, CUSTOMERNEXT & DATANEXT which are AI and ML-driven cloud-agnostic platforms dedicated to enabling digital transformations. It also comprises an enriched portfolio of hyper SaaS modular solutions that are responsive, can readily plug & play, and has superlative integration capabilities with the ecosystem. BUSINESSNEXT today powers 1 million+ users across 65,000 branches and call centers, managing 1 billion end customers worldwide. BUSINESSNEXT has its USA headquarter in Raleigh, North Carolina and its international headquarter in Noida, India. It has a footprint across 5 continents and direct offices in 14 countries across the U.S.A, MEA, and APAC.
For more information, visit https://www.businessnext.com/

Media Contact Information:

Sherwin S. Lumintaintang
+62 821-3310-0053
sherwin.lumintaintang@crmnext.com


Recommended Stories

  • I’m 57 and will soon have more than $3 million from a business sale. My rich boss trusts his financial adviser, but he inherited his millions. Still, should I try his adviser?

    Question: I am 57 years old, have $450,000 saved for retirement and will soon receive $3-$4 million from a business sale as a key employee. And adds W. Michael Prendergast, certified financial planner at Altfest Personal Wealth Management: “Ask if they’re a fiduciary all the time they interact with you, not just some of the time.”

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals Why Berkshire Hathaway has an $88 Billion Pile of Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Plug Power (PLUG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -46.15% and 16.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Best AI Stocks: Bank Of America Makes Chip, Software Calls Amid ChatGPT Phenomenon

    Some surprise chip gear as well as cloud software analytics companies are among the best AI stocks, Bank of America says in a ChatGPT report.

  • Trader Doubles Money on Big 6% Fed Rate Bet as Unwind Begins

    (Bloomberg) -- The trader who bet big in early February on the Federal Reserve raising its benchmark interest rate to 6% has begun unwinding the position, which has doubled in value since.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsMusk Was Right About Tesla Rivals Losi

  • ‘We are heading down’: Leon Cooperman warns that stocks could plunge 22% from here — he’s using these 2 stocks for protection

    For those pining for the year’s early bull run to pick up steam again, take heed. One well-known investing sage thinks that is completely unlikely to happen. Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman thinks the S&P 500 is about to slip by 22% from here while also anticipating the US economy gets dragged down into a recession. "I think QT, Fed tightening, the high price of oil, or maybe a strong dollar — some combination of these four things creates a recession, and the final bottom of the market will

  • Tesla’s stock falls 5% as Elon Musk’s ‘Master Plan 3’ is short on details about both cars and finances

    Tesla teases a "next generation" electric vehicle as part of a bigger push toward electrification, but no date is offered.

  • Decline in gasoline demand a 'noticeable' and 'permanent change,' says analyst

    There's a decline in gasoline consumption in the U.S., and some analysts say the trend is here to stay.

  • Jeff Bezos' Single-Family Rental Play Appears Almost Too Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity through controversial land investments, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the single-family rental company backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the foresight with Amaz

  • Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: 'We have hit the hyper-space button'

    Salesforce co-founder and CEO Marc Benioff just tossed an already hot potato back to five hungry activist investors.

  • Salesforce Under Fire for Paying Celebrity $10 Million Despite Layoffs

    Times are supposedly tough over at Salesforce as the company executes a plan to layoff 8,000 employees, but a new report details an expense its signed off on that seems like a luxury. The business software company is paying Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey more $10 million a year to be a creative adviser and TV pitchman, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. McConaughey, who is being paid through a combination of cash and equity, was brought to the company by friend and CEO Marc Benioff, according to the report.

  • Pennsylvania Farmer Behind $5 Trillion Trend Speaks Out: I Created A Monster

    Add up the market valuation of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), all the cryptos in the world and entrepreneur Jeff Bezos’s fortune, and you get to over $3 trillion. But one 80-year-old man has created something bigger than all three of these combined. These days, he shuns the spotlight and lives on a modest farm in rural Pennsylvania. You would never guess the farm’s owner set in motion a $5 trillion force that grows each fortnight. It’s a comfortable enough retirement, but Ted Benna has some regrets.

  • Blackstone blocked investor withdrawals from $71 billion REIT in February

    Blackstone Inc said on Wednesday it had blocked investors from cashing out their investments at its $71 billion real estate income trust (BREIT) as the private equity firm continues to grapple with a flurry of redemption requests. BREIT said it fulfilled redemption requests of $1.4 billion in February, which represents only 35% of the approximately $3.9 billion in total withdrawal requests for the month, the firm said in a letter to investors.

  • McDonald's Expands Bold Breakfast Menu Experiment

    Alert Early Bird, the fast-food chain has a new morning menu item that could change the restaurant game.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Is Making Huge Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After the year’s early rally appeared to hit a brick wall in recent times, the markets seem uncertain which direction to take next, making the seesawing conditions not easy for investors to navigate. Against such a backdrop, maybe the best solution for investors is to follow in the footsteps of legendary Wall Street names - ones like Israel Englander. The Millennium Management Chairman and CEO founded the hedge fund in 1989 with $35 million and now the firm is an almost $53 billion going concern

  • Car Debt Is Piling Up as More Americans Owe Thousands More Than Vehicles Are Worth

    (Bloomberg) -- Chris Martin knew he needed a bigger car as the birth of his fourth child approached, but he and his wife were already $14,000 underwater on their two vehicles.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Lightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest P

  • Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 180% and 1.04%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • As Copper Prices Go North, Let's Check on Southern Copper

    Hedge fund manager David Einhorn touted Teck Resources and copper as an investment on a financial cable TV channel Wednesday. Regular readers of Kamich's Korner on Real Money should remember my bullish stance on Freeport-MacMoRan and TECK.

  • Healthcare Will Cost More Than Most Retirees Have: Here's Why Medicare Isn't the Answer

    For the average American, healthcare in retirement will cost more than they have in their entire savings account. And unfortunately, Medicare won't help. Healthcare, of course, is the single biggest line item that most retirees need to prepare for. Recently, … Continue reading → The post Healthcare Will Cost More Than Most Retirees Have: Here's Why Medicare Isn't the Answer appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.