U.S. markets open in 6 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,517.00
    +48.00 (+1.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,161.00
    +190.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,751.75
    +259.50 (+1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,001.30
    +14.90 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.79
    +0.52 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.60
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.13 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1469
    +0.0025 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.35
    +2.26 (+10.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3582
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1150
    +0.1540 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,889.15
    +817.96 (+2.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.65
    +30.60 (+3.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.84
    -54.16 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

CRMNEXT launches its new Open Communication Platform (OCP) to power continuous channel experience

·2 min read

- Engage, sell, and serve customers across a mix of modern and traditional channels that are increasingly driving new business

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRMNEXT, the world's leading digital technology solution for the banking and insurance industry, has launched Open Communication Platform (OCP) technology to accelerate customer delights, personalized products, service delivery and build loyalty through digital first experiences.

CRMNEXT Logo
CRMNEXT Logo

As banking and financial institutions embrace a "serve and sell anytime, anywhere" mentality, digital experiences are becoming critical. Open Communication Platform (OCP) helps enterprises move to a zero ops model, powered by one & done processes that can fundamentally do back-office work with STP and smart AI. This delivers a modern customer service and engagement platform for banks, financial services, and insurance providers powered with out-of-box AI capabilities.

Channels that OCP enables:

  • OCP for text: CRMNEXT customers can seamlessly plugin new channels like WhatsApp, twitter, google business messenger, Facebook, chatbots, voice triggered chatbots and more

  • OCP for voice: Clients can integrate with voice telephony channels like AWS connect, CTI, IVR, WebEx, Avaya and more, greatly enhancing the capabilities and efficiency of your contact centers

Some of OCP capabilities include:

  • Real time Business Fabric: Deliver concierge like experience with more real-time actions, intelligence and seamless handover across channels while preserving the context of the conversations.

  • SoftPhone Integration: Embed a third-party dialer to the action tray of your agent workbench's console view.

  • AI-driven Knowledge Base: Dynamic solutions to customer queries.

  • AI-driven Insight Cards: AI driven product offers, insights from customer interactions.

  • Sentiment Analysis: Proactively identify customer emotions with AI driven sentiment analysis.

  • Conference Chat with Supervisor: Agents can now consult their supervisor in real time.

  • Connected Workspace: Increase in customer engagement rates through connected workspace, that includes functionalities such as Facebook chat integration, chats in console view, speech to text recognition and more.

Mr. Sushil Tyagi, Director, CRMNEXT, said, "Across every business function and industry, our customers are redefining their customer, employee, partner and product experiences. Open Communication Platform (OCP) continues to expand our vision of enabling companies realize speed, agility and efficiency in customer engagement. OCP creates a more connected customer experience by delivering instant connect, instant response, instant delight and significantly boosting first time resolutions."

For more information, visit https://www.businessnext.com/ocp

Watch Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eHxo1n83tmw

Media contact:
Rishabh Joshi
rishabh.joshi@crmnext.com
+91-9450829986

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crmnext-launches-its-new-open-communication-platform-ocp-to-power-continuous-channel-experience-301474965.html

SOURCE CRMNEXT

Recommended Stories

  • Amid a global chip shortage, Intel is making less money — how did that happen?

    American chip-making giant Intel is a shadow of its former self. Despite the global semiconductor shortage, which has boosted rival chipmakers, Intel is making less money than a year ago with net income down 21% year over year to $4.6 billion. Intel (INTC) was the world’s largest chipmaker until 2021, when it was dethroned by Samsung.

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • Biden Wants to Nix a Trump-Era Retirement Plan Rule. So Does Wall Street.

    Financial-services firms uniformly agree with the DOL proposal to rescind a Trump-era rule making it harder for Erisa plan advisors to align investments with ESG criteria.

  • Better Buy: BlackBerry vs. Apple

    BlackBerry stopped manufacturing its own smartphones in 2016, licensed its brand to third-party Android device makers, and expanded its enterprise, security, and embedded software businesses. Today, Apple is the world's second largest smartphone brand after Samsung. Its QNX operating system still powers most of the world's connected vehicles, and it continues to expand its cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT) businesses.

  • Is Digital Turbine (APPS) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Greenhaven Road Capital, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund returned approximately -9% net for the fourth quarter, bringing the full-year net return to approximately 3%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about […]

  • Meta CFO cries ‘wolf’ again with bleak Facebook outlook — but he may be right this time

    Meta Platforms Inc. shares plunged more than 22% in Wednesday's extended session after another warning from CFO David Wehner. This time, however, the CFO's caution arrived with other worrisome signs

  • U.S. Shale Surge Should Worry Oil Markets, Conoco CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips said traders should be worried about strong oil production growth coming out of the U.S. this year and in 2023, potentially echoing the supply surges of the past decade. Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Pr

  • The truth about management in Silicon Valley: It doesn't exist

    The tech industry is home to some of the world’s greatest innovators, most profitable and valuable companies, and incredible startup success stories. There may be talk about objectives and key results in tech companies, but often these goal-setting frameworks are just words without any teeth.

  • 2 Stocks to Grab Now That the S&P 500 Is In Correction Territory

    While this isn't as scary-sounding as a bear market -- denoted by a 20% fall -- it should give investors pause. Two stocks I believe are great buys are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Each has seen its stock price fall recently, but the businesses are still thriving.

  • U.S. heating oil, diesel stocks dwindle as demand rises

    U.S. supplies of fuels such as diesel and heating oil have dwindled and refiners are having trouble replenishing that supply, which could keep prices elevated for months. Demand for diesel, heating oil and other products has been running ahead of pre-pandemic levels for months. As of Thursday, heating oil futures were priced at $2.83, the highest price in seven years.

  • Forget the 4 for $4, Wendy's Has a New Deal on Its Menu

    The home of the square hamburger, the Frosty, and the Baconator wants to drive its customers to adopt one specific behavior.

  • Apple privacy changes hammer social media stocks beyond Meta

    The blast radius from Apple's privacy changes is enveloping more than Facebook parent Meta, as Twitter, Snap, and Pinterest shares sink.

  • Amazon Shares Jump as Cloud Unit Helps Drive Profit Past Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. reported a strong holiday quarter, calming Wall Street’s concerns that the company was headed for a slowdown.Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesProfit beat expectations, help

  • Buffett Strikes Gold as Japan Trading Houses See Record Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s surprise bet on Japan’s trading houses is paying off as the companies expect a record-breaking rebound in profits.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedThe trading compa

  • The Consensus EPS Estimates For loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Just Fell Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of loanDepot, Inc. ( NYSE:LDI ) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded...

  • There are three types of workers. Which one are you?

    Before you accept a new job, think like a management scholar and figure out which type of worker you are.

  • Many Leading Coins Are One Step Away From Another Sell-Off

    Bitcoin’s recent move towards $39,000 failed to provide enough support to many leading coins, which continue to consolidate near multi-month lows.

  • U.S. Cements LNG Export Crown as Venture Global Fires Up Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Venture Global LNG began producing liquefied natural gas at its Calcasieu Pass plant in Louisiana, solidifying the U.S.’s position as the world’s top producer of the superchilled fuel.Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Pro

  • Wells Fargo Gamed System in Investor Arbitration, Judge Says

    A Georgia judge said the bank and its lawyer secretly manipulated a list of potential arbitrators.

  • Europe Faces Harsh Reality of Finding Russian Gas Irreplaceable

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy-rich countries from Qatar to Azerbaijan have all pledged emergency gas supplies to Europe, but the region is quickly figuring out it can’t replace top supplier Russia.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutat