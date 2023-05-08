CRN Names Pythian's Vanessa Simmons a 2023 Women of the Channel Power 80 Solution Provider

Pythian Services Inc.

Simmons has been recognized on CRN’s Women of the Channel lists for six consecutive years

2023 CRN Women of the Channel Power 80

CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Vanessa Simmons, senior vice president of business development at Pythian, to its 2023 Women of the Channel Power 80 Solution Provider list. This exclusive group is a subset of prominent executives and visionaries selected from the CRN 2023 Women of the Channel list.

MINNEAPOLIS, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pythian Services Inc. (" Pythian "), a leading data, analytics, and cloud services company, announced today that CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Vanessa Simmons , senior vice president of business development, to its 2023 Women of the Channel Power 80 Solution Provider list. This exclusive group is a subset of prominent executives and visionaries selected from the CRN 2023 Women of the Channel list.



The women featured on the Power 80 Solution Provider list are some of the most influential leaders from the nation's top solution providers. The list celebrates women who have gone above and beyond in helping customers, technology partners, solution providers, and the broader channel ecosystem flourish.

"I am thrilled to stand in the company of the outstanding women on CRN's 2023 Women of the Channel Power 80 Solution Provider list," said Simmons. "I’m proud to work with an extraordinary team that consistently delivers powerful data insights to clients via collaboration with best-in-class channel partners."

For the last 13 years, Simmons has demonstrated steadfast dedication to Pythian, its clients, and the IT channel. She has maintained enduring relationships with key industry partners to support Pythian’s solution offerings, including Google Cloud, Oracle, Microsoft, AWS, and DataStax. In addition, Simmons has forged new partnerships with SAP, Snowflake, Confluent, Elastic, and Databricks. Her efforts have been instrumental in maintaining Pythian's Google MSP status, as well as for Pythian’s 2020 Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year Award for Data Management. She is an influential industry veteran who continually pushes the boundaries of what's possible in data, cloud, and analytics.

“We are ecstatic to announce this year’s honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they’ve accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next.”

Story continues

The 2023 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 8 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Pythian

Founded in 1997, Pythian is a leading global services company that helps organizations transform by leveraging the power of data, analytics and the cloud. With a spectrum of solutions ranging from infrastructure modernization and data enablement to application acceleration and business collaboration, Pythian delivers full-lifecycle consulting, professional services and managed services to create outstanding business outcomes. For more information, visit www.pythian.com , and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and our blog .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter and LinkedIn

© 2023. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company LLC. All rights reserved.

Pythian Media Contacts The Channel Company Contact Elana Keil Natalie Lewis Director of Growth Marketing The Channel Company keil@pythian.com nlewis@thechannelcompany.com +1 775-301-9302 Elisabeth Grant Branch Out Public Relations egrant@branchoutpr.com +1 612-599-7797

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad0b7c3a-be9d-4681-ba1e-6a7d062d0146



