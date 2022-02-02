U.S. markets close in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,579.39
    +32.85 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,545.73
    +140.49 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,414.44
    +68.44 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,027.35
    -23.39 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.70
    -0.50 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.00
    +8.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    22.73
    +0.13 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    +0.0036 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7500
    -0.0500 (-2.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3575
    +0.0049 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3250
    -0.3570 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,398.24
    -1,405.68 (-3.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    868.67
    -26.80 (-2.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.00
    +47.22 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

CRN Recognizes HYCU® as a Cloud 100 Company for 2022

HYCU, Inc.
·3 min read

Accelerating Data Management, Protection and Recovery Innovation for Partners and Customers Across Multi-cloud Platforms Earns HYCU Latest Industry Recognition

HYCU Recognized by CRN in Cloud 100 Listing

For the fourth consecutive year, HYCU was named a CRN Cloud 100 and one of the 20 Coolest Cloud Storage Companies Of The 2022 Cloud 100
For the fourth consecutive year, HYCU was named a CRN Cloud 100 and one of the 20 Coolest Cloud Storage Companies Of The 2022 Cloud 100

Boston, Massachusetts, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software as a service company specializing in on-premises and public cloud data backup and recovery as a service, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named HYCU to its annual Cloud 100 list and one of the 20 Coolest Storage Companies of the 2022 CRN Cloud 100. This list honors the 100 Coolest Cloud Companies for 2022 across five key categories: infrastructure, monitoring and management, storage, software, and security.

CRN’s Cloud 100 list spotlights technology suppliers for their commitment to channel partners as well as their demonstrated innovation in cloud-based technology development. This list is the trusted resource for solution providers looking for technology vendors best positioned to support their cloud product and services needs.

“Our resellers and channel partners continue to look for SaaS and cloud-native data protection solutions that meet the needs of both on-premises and public clouds environments without adding unnecessary complexity,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. “Thank you to the team and editors at The Channel Company for recognizing HYCU for the innovation we deliver to help our partners manage, migrate and recover data no matter where it resides. Our commitment remains on delivering what our partners need to help their customers with ease and simplicity.”

Founded on the premise that there is a fundamentally different way to handle multi-cloud data protection and management, HYCU continues to introduce purpose-built, as a service backup and recovery solutions to address the needs of its channel and distribution partners. Companies that use HYCU have comprehensive on-premises and public cloud data management that is easy to deploy, manage and maintain while minimizing additional cost for software and hardware. A 100%-focused on its indirect and channel partners, HYCU recently introduced PACE (Partners Accelerating Cloud Environments), advancements to its award-winning global partner program.

"In today’s remote-facing enterprise environment, cloud services have become the critical component needed to build comprehensive and secure IT solutions,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company. “The companies selected for this year’s Cloud 100 list have shown time and again that they support partners in the ever-evolving cloud computing business with state-of-the-art products and services. Our team commends those on this year’s list and looks forward to watching them drive positive change in the cloud domain throughout the year."

CRN’s Cloud 100 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN magazine and online at www.crn.com/cloud100.

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud backup and recovery as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup to both on-premises and cloud-native environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration and disaster recovery to more than 3,000 companies worldwide. HYCU’s award-winning, purpose-built solutions eliminate the complexity, risk and high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity in a hyper-connected, multi-cloud world. Customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data backup and recovery, no matter where their data resides. Based in Boston, Mass., the company employs 300 people across the globe. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Attachment

CONTACT: Don Jennings HYCU, Inc. 617-791-1710 don.jennings@hycu.com


Recommended Stories

  • This Is the Only Metaverse Stock You Need

    No matter what you think the metaverse will look like, it's likely to include more digital objects, improved social digital spaces, and new technologies like virtual and augmented reality in one shape or form. No matter what the metaverse looks like, the company positioned to profit from its growth is Unity Software (NYSE: U). Unity is already the most popular tool for developers of mobile games with 61% of developers using its software.

  • 3 Stocks I Am Buying During This Tech Selloff

    Each of these fundamentally strong stocks has suffered a mild pullback in January 2022, making them attractive picks for retail investors.

  • Latest Ethereum price and analysis (ETH to USD)

    Ethereum is showing serious signs of strength this week with it currently trading back above the $2,800 mark. The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap has now risen by 29.

  • Google CEO Sundar Pichai Name-Dropped Blockchain. It Could Shake Up Cloud Computing.

    In what was one of his first—if not the first—public mention of Web3, Sundar Pichai said the tech giant was looking into blockchain applications.

  • Apple CEO Sees Big Potential in the Metaverse

    Apple has not been as public about its enthusiasm for the metaverse as other tech companies; notably, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), formerly known as Facebook, changed its name to show just how excited it was about the new category. Fortunately, investors got a further glimpse into Apple's thoughts about the metaverse during the company's fiscal-year 2022 first-quarter conference call on Jan. 27. Meta Platforms can arguably be credited for bringing fame to the metaverse.

  • Google CEO Weighs In on Web3, Says He’s ‘Looking at Blockchain’

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai made his first public comments on web3, saying he is watching the blockchain space and looking at how Google’s parent company can add value to development of the technology that’s being embraced by many of his Silicon Valley peers.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover

  • AMD’s Bullish Outlook Suggests It’s Gaining Further on Intel

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. rallied as much as 12% in late trading after giving a surprisingly strong sales forecast, suggesting it’s making further gains on archrival Intel Corp. in computer processors.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infecte

  • This 1 Chart Says Apple's Services Business Remains Unstoppable

    It would be easy to assume Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is nearing a plateau with its apps and content business. Apple reports there are now 1.8 billion actively used iOS devices in the world, impressively up 150 million from figures disclosed a year earlier, but only matching 2020's net additions. In that there are limits to how much a smartphone owner -- even iPhone users -- will spend on apps, entertainment, and other digital diversions, the market-wide headwind is also a headwind for Apple.

  • 4 Cryptocurrencies That Can Make You Richer Following the January Crash

    The crypto market losing a third of its value in three weeks opens the door for these unique digital currencies to shine.

  • NFT market swells to $44bn as money laundering schemes rise

    The rapid rise in popularity has meant an increase in money laundering through the purchase of NFTs.

  • If your phone, car or home alarm relies on 3G, you need to prepare for a shutdown

    Mobile phone networks plan to pull the plug on their 3G service this year, with AT&T slated to go first. The move could affect you in many ways.

  • Spider-Man Rescues Sony From PlayStation’s Bad Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. reported strong third-quarter earnings and raised its fiscal-year forecast on Wednesday, propelled by a hit Spider-Man movie and sales of image sensors used in Apple Inc.’s iPhones.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV

  • Zcash Extends Rally Into Asian Trading Day

    ZCash, one of the first privacy-focused cryptocurrencies, saw its ZEC token post gains during Asian hours as the market continues to be receptive to the protocol’s shift toward proof-of-stake and compliance directives.

  • YouTube is completely changing how its video player looks on your phone

    YouTube is completely changing how videos look when watching them on a phone. The Google-owned video service will be adding the like and dislike button, the comments button, and the share button on the bottom left of the screen – rather than hidden behind a swipe-up gesture as it is now. The overhaul of YouTube’s layout will only show for users watching videos in the full-screen, landscape mode; for those watching it vertically, the layout will remain the same.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Gain Momentum, Why SOL Rally Could Face Hurdles

    Bitcoin price is recovering above $38,000, ether price broke the $2,750 resistance zone, and SOL surged over 20% to start a strong recovery.

  • Crypto Crash: 1 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in a Heartbeat

    Since the start of the new year, the cryptocurrency market has lost a jaw-dropping 25% (as of Jan. 27) in 27 days. The Federal Reserve's intention to start raising interest rates in March is encouraging investors to adopt a risk-off approach. The cryptocurrency market is clearly taking a dive.

  • Robots marched on in 2021, with record orders by North American firms

    More robots joined the U.S. workforce last year than ever before, taking on jobs from plucking bottles and cans off conveyor belts at trash recycling plants to putting small consumer goods into cardboard boxes at e-commerce warehouses. Companies across North America laid out more than $2 billion for almost 40,000 robots in 2021 to help them contend with record demand and a pandemic-fueled labor shortage.

  • The Morning After: Wordle finds a new home

    Today’s tech headlines: Wordle, the hottest game of 2022, is going to The New York Times, DICE delays 'Battlefield 2042' season one to fix 'Battlefield 2042', Peloton's latest fitness gadget is a $90 armband.

  • Coinbase Lists Solana-Based Project Tokens for First Time

    The listing of non-Ethereum project tokens ORCA and FIDA confirms a CoinDesk scoop.

  • Hillicon Valley — Presented by Cisco — Spotify faces critics over Rogan controversy

    Today is Tuesday. Welcome to Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. Follow The Hill's tech team, Chris Mills Rodrigo (@millsrodrigo) and Rebecca Klar (@rebeccaklar_), for more coverage.Critics say Spotify is not going far enough to combat the spread of misinformation in content shared on the streaming platform, stemming from...