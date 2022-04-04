CRN Recognizes Karamba Security in 2022 Internet of Things 50 List

Karamba Security

HOD HASHARON, Israel, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karamba Security, a leader in end-to-end product security, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, will highlight Karamba in its 2022 Internet of Things (IoT) 50 list in the Security category. CRN’s IoT 50 list features the most innovative IoT companies that are redefining the industry with cutting-edge IoT solutions that push the boundaries of what is possible.



CRN has recognized Karamba Security for its industry-leading solutions that provide seamless protection for IoT devices and connected products throughout their lifecycles. Karamba’s embedded and cloud-based security solutions enable automotive OEMs and IoT device manufacturers to comply with cybersecurity regulations without interfering with R&D processes and product release plans.

Karamba’s end-to-end software and services portfolio enable IoT device manufacturers to secure their product development lifecycle, manage supply-chain security and manage their fleet of devices. Designed to operate in resource-constrained systems, Karamba’s portfolio optimizes connected product security in the most seamless way possible. Karamba Security’s solutions are adopted by Fortune 500 companies in the automotive, enterprise edge and renewable energy markets.

“It is an honor to be recognized by CRN in this prestigious list amongst many other notable vendors,” said Ami Dotan, CEO and co-founder of Karamba Security. “As the number of connected devices increases, regulators mandate OEMs and IoT device manufacturers secure their devices, before hackers succeed to exploit those devices and affect customer safety and privacy. Our embedded and cloud-based security solutions enable connected device manufacturers, such as electric vehicle OEMs, renewable energy providers and IoT device manufacturers, to comply with those rigorous regulations and standards, without changing R&D processes or third-party applications they use.”

Story continues

The annual IoT 50 list is compiled by a panel of CRN editors, with input from industry-leading solution providers, based on the quality of the vendors' technology portfolios, their IT channel impact and their ability to drive industry change and development through continuous innovation. The 2022 IoT 50 list honors technology vendors for their revolutionary IoT products in hardware, software, connectivity, industrial IoT and security.

“CRN’s IoT 50 list recognizes companies for their groundbreaking products and services that effortlessly link an array of devices with complex infrastructures, capabilities and data analytics to help businesses gain priceless insight into everything from business operations to customer experience," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN is delighted to honor these companies for their dedication to enhancing business decisions and transforming organizations via cutting-edge IoT solutions.”

The 2022 CRN IoT 50 list will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/IoT50 .

About Karamba Security

Karamba Security is the world leader in end-to-end protection for connected devices. Connected device manufacturers in automotive, renewable energy, enterprise edge and IoT rely on Karamba’s products and services to seamlessly protect their connected devices against cyberattacks. With more than 80 successful engagements with Fortune 500 companies, connected device providers trust Karamba’s award-winning solutions for compliance and brand competitiveness when protecting their customers against cyberthreats. More information is available at www.karambasecurity.com and follow us on Twitter @KarambaSecurity.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

Karamba Security Media Contact:

Montner Tech PR

Deb Montner

dmontner@montner.com



The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

jhogan@thechannelcompany.com



