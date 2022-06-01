U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,104.36
    -27.79 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,783.34
    -206.78 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,045.68
    -35.72 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,849.25
    -14.80 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.48
    +1.81 (+1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.10
    -5.30 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    21.78
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0661
    -0.0076 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9000
    +0.0560 (+1.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2488
    -0.0114 (-0.90%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8900
    +1.2140 (+0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,400.94
    -141.97 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    684.70
    +0.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,569.98
    -37.68 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

CRN Recognizes Veristor on 2022 Solution Provider 500 List

·3 min read

Veristor Featured on the Annual List for 14 Years Running

ATLANTA , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the company to its 2022 Solution Provider 500 list for the fourteenth consecutive year.

Veristor logo (PRNewsfoto/Veristor Systems, Inc.)
Veristor logo (PRNewsfoto/Veristor Systems, Inc.)

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel's most successful companies. With a combined revenue of more than $434 billion, this year's list represents an impressive amount of influence and impact wielded by these companies on today's IT industry and the technology suppliers they partner with.

"We are honored to be added to the CRN Solution Provider 500 list for the 14th consecutive year," said Ashby Lincoln, President and CEO, Veristor. "It is truly a testament to the drive and expertise of our entire Veristor team. We work tirelessly to guide businesses to the best technology solutions to meet even their toughest challenges. Being recognized on this prestigious list, once again, underscores the trust our customers place in us."

"The Solution Provider 500 list from CRN serves as the benchmark for the top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making it an invaluable resource for technology vendors seeking to partner with today's top-performing IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "My congratulations go out to each of these companies for their extraordinary contributions to the continued growth and success of the IT channel."

CRN's 2022 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.
Veristor, which recently announced a merger with Anexinet, is a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions that helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crn-recognizes-veristor-on-2022-solution-provider-500-list-301559106.html

SOURCE Veristor Systems, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Despite being not yet operational, and having no revenue to its name (much less profits), Lithium Americas stock has had a terrific run as investors bid up lithium assets in anticipation of booming demand for the metal, which is used to make the batteries that power electric vehicles. With lithium currently priced at $60,000 a ton, Goldman sees that slipping 10% to $54,000 later this year -- a pothole that precedes a bigger fall off a cliff. By next year, the banker believes, lithium prices will average just $16,000, a staggering 73% decline from present-day prices.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in June

    Although there are a lot of successful strategies to make money on Wall Street, riding Warren Buffett's coattails has, arguably, been one of the most profitable for the past 57 years. Since the Oracle of Omaha, as Buffett has come to be known, became CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's overseen the creation of close to $695 billion for his company's shareholders, and has led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annual average return of 20.1%. In other words, when Warren Buffett buys shares of a publicly traded company, Wall Street and investors rightly take notice.

  • This Steel Giant Has a Plan for Inflation

    Having built itself into a major North American steel player, Cleveland-Cliffs is ready for this massive headwind.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • Better Oil Stock: Murphy Oil or Devon Energy?

    Most energy stocks have a modest valuation and a decent dividend yield -- offering solid value to investors fleeing the lofty valuations and dividend-free zone of the high-growth technology sector. Murphy Oil is an independent oil and gas producer founded in 1950 and headquartered in Houston, Texas. Murphy's operations are based across three regions: Western Canada, Texas, and The Gulf of Mexico.

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, stock jumps after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Salesforce's Q1 revenue beat.

  • GameStop to report earnings Wednesday: What to watch

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith examines what to expect from GameStop's earnings report tomorrow.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Was a Bad Bet on Tuesday

    Investors slapping a few dollars down on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock Tuesday didn't make the best pick. Tuesday morning, Citigroup's Jason Bazinet gave his DraftKings price target a 20% haircut. In his new research note on the company, Bazinet wrote that his modification is based on a slight decline in DraftKings' active accounts, and a lower target enterprise value per account.

  • Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 will ‘likely’ plunge another 40% minimum — here are 3 shockproof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • Salesforce beats on earnings, plans to slow hiring

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Salesforce.

  • Billionaire Cliff Asness is Selling These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks billionaire Cliff Asness is selling in 2022. If you want to see more stocks that were recently dumped by Asness, click Billionaire Cliff Asness is Selling These 5 Stocks in 2022. After a continuous period of underperformance, Cliff Asness’ AQR Capital Management fared well in 2021 and had […]

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. Closes Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. ("Aurora" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, has announced today the closing of its previously announced bought deal offering of units of the Company (the "Units") for gross proceeds of approximately US$172.5 million (the "Offering"). The Company sold approximately 70.4 million Units at a price of US$2.45 per Unit, including approximately 9.2 million Units sold pursuant to the exercise in full of th

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • Is Altria's Future Up in Smoke?

    The tobacco company could be left scrambling as a recent merger has the potential to elevate its competition.

  • Better Stock-Split Buy: Alphabet or Amazon?

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) knew exactly how to fire up investors earlier this year. Both tech giants announced 20-for-1 stock splits a few months ago -- Alphabet in February and Amazon in March. Amazon's stock split will happen first, with trading on a split-adjusted basis expected to begin on June 6, 2022.

  • Fed to begin quantitative tightening: What that means for financial markets

    While the precise impact of “quantitative tightening” is still up for debate, analysts tend to agree that it's likely to present a further headwind to stocks.

  • How Much Of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Do Insiders Own?

    The big shareholder groups in C3.ai, Inc. ( NYSE:AI ) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company...

  • Cannabis CEOs ‘tempered the enthusiasm’ around weed legalization, analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst Vivien Azer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for the cannabis industry as weed stocks decline.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • ChargePoint Stock Is Slipping Despite a Big Sales Beat. Here’s What Went Wrong.

    Sales at the electric-vehicle charging-equipment company were much better than both management and Wall Street expected.