CRN's 2023 "Women of the Channel" Honors VIPRE Security Group's Leaders

Two of VIPRE's channel program leaders are named to the prestigious list published annually by CRN.

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIPRE Security Group, a global leader and award-winning cybersecurity, privacy, and data protection company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Tiffany Torson, senior director, cybersecurity sales and client success, and Heather Scaglione, global channel marketing manager, to the Women of the Channel list for 2023.

Each year, CRN recognizes women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose expertise and vision have a noticeable and commendable impact on the technology industry.

CRN's annual Women of the Channel list honors exceptional women for their strategic vision, thought leadership and channel advocacy that impacts growth and innovation in the channel. The annual Women of the Channel list is the official guide to the top female leaders of the IT channel.

With this recognition, CRN honors leading women for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

Torson leads VIPRE's retention business for channel partners. In her role, Torson assisted in the re-vamp and re-launch of VIPRE's channel partner program, re-organized the channel client success team to better serve partners, mentored new partner account managers, and provided them with ongoing training.

She's also focused on the VIPRE channel team maximizing incentives for new channel business referrals and partner expansion efforts, as well as increasing engagement with the company's key strategic partners to help drive their marketing efforts.

"I am thrilled to be counted among this group of amazing women and to represent the philosophy of VIPRE Security Group," Torson said. "We are re-launching our channel partner program with a "Channel First" strategy to better help our partners grow their business, providing increased lead generation support, additional marketing development fund opportunities and partner portfolio expansion to increase their margins.

"Our partnership with the IT channel community has always been the cornerstone of our growth strategy, and this year, with our newly re-launched partner program, it means we're taking our commitment to the channel to the next level," Torson added.

Scaglione leads VIPRE's global channel marketing efforts to empower partners with the resources they need to grow their businesses. Some of the programs she's led include the launch of VIPRE's global channel roadshows to promote face-to-face engagement and information exchange among partners, global webinar programs, newly introduced MDF programs, and a completely revamped global partner portal experience.

"I am truly honored and humbled to be recognized on the same list as so many other extraordinary women in the channel," Scaglione said. "With our new and improved VIPRE partner program, we hope to enable our partner community with everything they need to be successful and profitable while having a little bit of fun, and I'm committed to growing the channel through our amazing partners and continuing to bring them world-class cybersecurity solutions."

Lee Schor, chief revenue officer for VIPRE, who has a long history working in the channel, noted VIPRE's renewed commitment to the channel is obvious and is paying dividends to the organization and its partners, as evidenced by this acknowledgment from CRN.

"Tiffany and Heather are channel professionals of the highest merit and we're thrilled that they have been recognized by CRN and are here helping us make VIPRE one of the world's best channel-focused organizations," Schor said. "There are many channel-focused initiatives underway with VIPRE and Tiffany and Heather are significant contributors to the success of these programs and to all who benefit from working with us."

Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company, said, "We are ecstatic to announce this year's honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they've accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel. The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next."

The 2023 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 8 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

