Croatian Wine Enthusiasts to Celebrate International Pošip Day On May 21

Media Invitation for Exclusive Briefing on May 19

BOSTON, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Croatian Wine Alliance, a group of global teams promoting Croatian wines led by the US-based Croatian Premium Wine Imports, Inc., online store shipping 70+ indigenous Croatian wines to most US states, in collaboration with the Wines of Croatia and Vino Dalmacije, is pleased to invite you to a briefing about the international wine variety day dedicated to the predominant Dalmatian indigenous white grape variety, Pošip.

May 21st marks International Pošip Day, the celebration of the Pošip variety, grown in Dalmatia, the most southern wine region of Croatia.

WHAT: International Pošip Day Briefing – English-language conversation with experts from the

Croatian Chamber of Commerce, Vino Dalmacije, association and Croatian winemakers



+ Tasting of Pošip – will be sent to the first 20 accredited media in USA



WHEN: May 19, 2022 – Noon Eastern / 9am Pacific / 18:00 Central European time



WHERE: To receive the secure Zoom link, please register here: http://eepurl.com/hZ0W_5





Provide your info to receive a bottle of Pošip gratis, first come first serve



Agenda: Introduction to Croatian wine regions -- w/Vanja Kaludjer, Croatian Chamber of Economy



Dalmatia – regions, terroir and intro to Pošip w/Leo Gracin, Doc. Dr. Sc. of Oenology

& President of Vino Dalmacije Association & assistant professor at the University of Split,

Studies of Mediterranean Agriculture

Pošip tasting notes: Linsday Buck, WSET3, Coravin

Wineries: Grgić Vina, Merga Victa, Volarević

Q&A

About the Croatian Wine Alliance – a Public-Private Collaboration

Lead by Croatian Premium Wine Imports, Inc., an online store shipping 70+ indigenous Croatian wines in the US, this alliance of organizations around the globe are united in raising awareness of premium Croatian wines, including the Wines of Croatia, https://vinacroatia.hr/en/, association within the Croatian Chamber of Commerce, Vino Dalmacije, https://vinodalmacije.com/, association of winemakers in Dalmatia, Croatian National Tourist Board, https://croatia.hr/en-gb, and many importers and distributors in USA, Canada, Australia, and Europe, as well as Croatian wineries. For more information, email us at info@CroatianPremiumWine.com and follow us at Linkedin, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

