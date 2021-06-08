U.S. markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,217.67
    -8.85 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,538.02
    -92.22 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,872.46
    -9.26 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,331.40
    +12.22 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.55
    +0.32 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.30
    -2.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    27.84
    -0.17 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2185
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5350
    -0.0340 (-2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4148
    -0.0033 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4770
    +0.2480 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,413.82
    -4,669.04 (-12.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    836.74
    -52.12 (-5.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.93
    +31.71 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,963.56
    -55.68 (-0.19%)
     
Croatia's Gideon Brothers raises $31M for its 3D vision-enabled autonomous warehouse robots

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

Proving that Central and Eastern Europe remains a powerhouse of hardware engineering matched with software, Gideon Brothers (GB), a Zagreb, Croatia-based robotics and AI startup, has raised a $31 million Series A round led by Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT), the venture and growth arm of Koch Industries Inc., with participation from DB Schenker, Prologis Ventures, and Rite-Hite.

The round also includes participation from several of Gideon Brothers' existing backers: Taavet Hinrikus (co-founder of TransferWise), Pentland Ventures, Peaksjah, HCVC (Hardware Club), Ivan Topčić, Nenad Bakić, and Luca Ascani.

The investment will be used to accelerate the development and commercialization of GB’s AI and 3D vision-based ‘autonomous mobile robots’ or ‘AMRs’. These perform simple tasks such as transporting, picking up, and dropping off products in order to free up humans to perform more valuable tasks.

The company will also expand its operations in the EU and US by opening offices in Munich, Germany and Boston, Massachusetts, respectively.

Gideon Brothers founders
Gideon Brothers founders

Gideon Brothers founders

Gideon Brothers make robots and the accompanying software platform that specializes in horizontal and vertical handling processes for logistics, warehousing, manufacturing, and retail businesses. For obvious reasons, the need to roboticize supply chains has exploded during the pandemic.

Matija Kopić, CEO of Gideon Brothers, said: “The pandemic has greatly accelerated the adoption of smart automation, and we are ready to meet the unprecedented market demand. The best way to do it is by marrying our proprietary solutions with the largest, most demanding customers out there. Our strategic partners have real challenges that our robots are already solving, and, with us, they’re seizing the incredible opportunity right now to effect robotic-powered change to some of the world’s most innovative organizations.”

He added: “Partnering with these forward-thinking industry leaders will help us expand our global footprint, but we will always stay true to our Croatian roots. That is our superpower. The Croatian start-up scene is growing exponentially and we want to unlock further opportunities for our country to become a robotics & AI powerhouse.”

Annant Patel, Director at Koch Disruptive Technologies said: “With more than 300 Koch operations and production units globally, KDT recognizes the unique capabilities of and potential for Gideon Brothers' technology to substantially transform how businesses can approach warehouse and manufacturing processes through cutting edge AI and 3D AMR technology.”

Xavier Garijo, Member of the Board of Management for Contract Logistics, DB Schenker added: “Our partnership with Gideon Brothers secures our access to best in class robotics and intelligent material handling solutions to serve our customers in the most efficient way.”

GB’s competitors include Seegrid, Teradyne (MiR), Vecna Robotics, Fetch Robotics, AutoGuide Mobile Robots, Geek+ and Otto Motors.

