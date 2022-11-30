U.S. markets closed

Crocs, Inc. to Present at Morgan Stanley's Global Consumer & Retail Conference

·1 min read

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, today announced that it will present at Morgan Stanley's Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 1:45pm ET.

A live broadcast of the Company's presentation may be found on the Investor Relations section of the Crocs website, investors.crocs.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website following the completion of the conference.

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. please visit investors.crocs.com.  To learn more about our brands, please visit www.crocs.com or www.heydudeshoesusa.com or follow @Crocs or @heydudeshoes on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Category:Investors

Investor Contact:
Cori Lin, Crocs, Inc.
(303) 848-5053
clin@crocs.com

PR Contact:
Melissa Layton, Crocs, Inc.
(303) 848-7885
mlayton@crocs.com

Crocs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Crocs, Inc.)
Crocs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Crocs, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crocs-inc-to-present-at-morgan-stanleys-global-consumer--retail-conference-301689663.html

SOURCE Crocs, Inc.

