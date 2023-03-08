U.S. markets closed

Crocs, Inc. to Present at the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference

·1 min read

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, today announced that it will present at the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 1:00pm ET.

A live broadcast of the Company's presentation may be found on the Investor Relations section of the Crocs website, investors.crocs.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website following the completion of the conference.

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. please visit investors.crocs.com.  To learn more about our brands, please visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com or follow @Crocs or @heydudeshoes on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Category:Investors

Investor Contact:
Cori Lin, Crocs, Inc.
(303) 848-5053
clin@crocs.com

PR Contact:
Melissa Layton, Crocs, Inc.
(303) 848-7885
mlayton@crocs.com

Crocs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Crocs, Inc.)
Crocs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Crocs, Inc.)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crocs-inc-to-present-at-the-ubs-global-consumer-and-retail-conference-301765245.html

SOURCE Crocs, Inc.

