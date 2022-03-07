U.S. markets closed

Crocs, Inc. to Present at UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference

March 7, 2022
BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, today announced that it will present at the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 3:00 pm ET.

A live broadcast of the Company's presentation may be found on the Investor Relations section of the Crocs website, investors.crocs.com. An investor presentation will also be available at the same location beginning at approximately 4:30 pm ET today and will be archived at the same location. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website through March 9, 2023.

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. please visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, please visit www.crocs.com or www.heydudeshoesusa.com or follow @Crocs or @heydudeshoes on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Category:Investors

Investor Contact:
Cori Lin, Crocs, Inc.
(303) 848-5053
clin@crocs.com

PR Contact:
Melissa Layton, Crocs, Inc.
(303) 848-7885
mlayton@crocs.com

Crocs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Crocs, Inc.)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crocs-inc-to-present-at-ubs-global-consumer-and-retail-conference-301497063.html

SOURCE Crocs, Inc.

