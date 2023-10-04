Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) shareholders have earned a 35% CAGR over the last five years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 25% in that time. But over five years returns have been remarkably great. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 342% in that time. So we don't think the recent decline in the share price means its story is a sad one. Of course what matters most is whether the business can improve itself sustainably, thus justifying a higher price.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Crocs managed to grow its earnings per share at 142% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 35% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 7.92 also suggests market apprehension.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Crocs' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Crocs' TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 11%. We should note here that the five-year TSR is more impressive, at 35% per year. More recently, the share price growth has slowed. But it has to be said the overall picture is one of good long term and short term performance. Arguably that makes Crocs a stock worth watching. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Crocs better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Crocs that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

