U.S. markets close in 4 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,888.50
    -106.82 (-2.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,122.78
    -843.57 (-2.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,826.38
    -344.50 (-3.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.38
    -44.07 (-2.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.56
    -1.72 (-2.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.90
    -31.80 (-1.75%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    -0.87 (-3.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0638
    -0.0044 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4610
    -0.0420 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2216
    -0.0213 (-1.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.8510
    +2.4360 (+1.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,416.43
    -691.80 (-3.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.93
    -6.84 (-1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,424.13
    -71.80 (-0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,051.70
    -104.51 (-0.37%)
     

CROMBIE REIT ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 2022 MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION

·1 min read

NEW GLASGOW, NS, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) today announced a distribution of $0.07417 per unit for the period from December 1, 2022, to and including December 31, 2022.

Crombie REIT logo (CNW Group/Crombie REIT)
Crombie REIT logo (CNW Group/Crombie REIT)

The distribution will be payable on January 13, 2023, to unitholders of record as at December 31, 2022.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. As at September 30, 2022, our portfolio contains 290 income-producing properties comprising approximately 18.3 million square feet, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at www.crombie.ca.

SOURCE Crombie REIT

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/15/c0288.html

Recommended Stories