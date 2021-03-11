TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, March 11, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

FIRM CAPITAL APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("FCA.U") ("FCA.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividends:

Distribution per Trust Unit: US$0.059

Distribution per Class U: US$0.059

Payable Date: April 15, 2021

Record Date: March 31, 2021

Ex-distribution Date: March 30, 2021

________________________________________

PINEHURST CAPITAL II INC. ("PINH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at market open on Monday, March 15, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading, an announcement having been made regarding the termination of the proposed Qualifying Transaction with Alliant Gold Corp.

Please refer to the Company's news release of March 10, 2021 for further details.

________________________________________

RED PINE EXPLORATION INC. ("RPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on March 11, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Monday, March 15, 2021, the common shares of Red Pine Exploration Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining (Non-Oil & Gas) Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

47,722,239 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: RPX (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 75686Y702 (NEW)

________________________________________

SURGE BATTERY METALS INC. ("NILI")

[formerly SURGE EXPLORATION INC. ("SUR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a director's resolution dated March 1, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening March 15, 2021, the common shares of Surge Battery Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Surge Exploration Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration and Development' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

53,991,550 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil







Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: NILI (new) CUSIP Number: 86882X109 (new)

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

HEALTH LOGIC INTERACTIVE INC. ("CHIP.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 7, 2019 and January 7, 2021, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Alberta Securities Commission dated May 6, 2019 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, March 15, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BANXA HOLDINGS INC. ("BNXA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:49 a.m. PST, Mar. 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BANXA HOLDINGS INC. ("BNXA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:54 a.m. PST, Mar. 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CHILEAN METALS INC. ("CMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation relating to an option agreement dated December 22, 2020 (the "Agreement") between Chilean Metals Inc. (the "Company") and Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Optionor will grant an option to the Company to acquire up to an 80% interest in the NISK property, consisting of a total of 90 mineral claims for a total of 4,589.11 ha and located in the James Bay territory of Quebec (the "Property"). In order to acquire an initial 50% of the Property (the "First Option"), the Company is required to: (i) issue 12,051,770 common shares to the Optionor on closing; (ii) make cash payments totaling $500,000 to the Optionor, whereby $25,000 will be payable upon execution of the Agreement, with additional $225,000 payable within five business days following the closing date, plus $250,000 payable within six months from the closing date; and (iii) incur an aggregate of $2,800,000 in expenditures in respect of the Property over a period of three years. Following the exercise of the First Option, the Company will acquire an initial 50% interest in the Property, subject to 2% net smelter returns royalty (the "Royalty") in favour of the Optionor in the event of a Lithium discovery. The Company retains the option to purchase 50% of the Royalty for a purchase price of $2,000,000.

Pursuant to the Agreement, in the event that the First Option is exercised, the Company has an option to increase its interest in the Property from 50% to 80% by incurring additional work expenditures for an amount of $2,200,000 on or before the date that is 4 years from the closing date.

The Exchange notes that an aggregate of 734,166 common shares will be payable to an arm's length finder, Paradox Equity Partners Ltd., with 668,377 shares issued on closing and a further 65,789 will be issued 6 months from the closing date.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated December 23, 2020 and February 25, 2021.

________________________________________

DATAMETREX AI LIMITED ("DM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share exchange agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 19, 2021, between Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company"), Concierge Medical Consultants Inc. ("Concierge") and shareholders of Concierge. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire one hundred percent (100%) of the issued and outstanding equity interest of Concierge.

Pursuant to the Agreement, in order to purchase 100% of the equity interest of Concierge, the Company will issue 4,411,764 common shares‎ at a deemed price of $0.17 per share to shareholders of Concierge.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated January 7, 2021, January 22, 2021 and February 11, 2021.

________________________________________

DEVONIAN HEALTH GROUP INC. ("GSD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 150,278 units (the "Units") at a deemed price of $0.23 per Unit, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $34,564. Each Unit is composed of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.30 per share for a period of 48 months following the closing of this transaction:

Number of Creditors: 26 Creditors



Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated March 5, 2021.

GROUPE SANTÉ DEVONIAN INC. (« GSD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 11 mars 2021

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 150 278 unités (les « unités ») à un prix de 0,23 $ par unité, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 34 564 $. Chaque unité est composée d'une action ordinaire et d'un bon de souscription (le « bon de souscription »). Chaque bon de souscription permet au porteur d'acquérir une action ordinaire de la société à un prix de 0,30 $ par action pour une période de 48 mois suivant la clôture de la transaction:

Nombre de créanciers: 26 créanciers



Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 5 mars 2021.

________________________________________

DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC. ("DMGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 1, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), on March 2, 2021 (the "Prospectus"). The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador and receipted by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions (along with British Columbia and Ontario, the "Jurisdictions"). A Prospectus Supplement dated March 4, 2021 to the Prospectus was filed with the regulators in each of the Jurisdictions and qualified an offering of an aggregate of 23,333,334 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $3.00 per Unit for total gross proceeds of $70,000,002 (the "Offering").

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the Offering.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on March 5, 2021 (the "Closing Date").

Agents: H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC



Offering: 23,333,334 units. Each unit consisting of one common share and one-half of

one common share purchase warrant.



Unit Price: $3.00 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $3.55 per share for a period of 3 years after the Closing Date



Agents' Warrants: H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC received a cash commission of $3,850,000.11

and 1,283,333 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase one

common share at $3.75 per share at any time on or before March 5, 2024.



Greenshoe Option: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 1, 2021 and Prospectus Supplement dated March 4, 2021, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile, and the Company's news releases dated March 3, 2021 and March 5, 2021, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Securities

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on February 8, 2021:

Number of Special Warrants: 50,000,000 special warrants (each a "Special Warrant").



Purchase Price: C$0.40 per Special Warrant



Conversion Terms: Each Special Warrant will be convertible into one common share in the capital

of the Company at no additional consideration in compliance with the terms of

the special warrant indenture (the "Indenture") dated February 25, 2021. The

Special Warrants will also subject to an automatic conversion provision whereby

the Special Warrants will convert into one common share of the Company on

that date that is the earlier of:





I. the 3rd business day following the date on which a prospectus qualifying

the distribution of the common shares underlying the Special Warrants

has been filed and final receipt further received at the latest on or before

5:00 p.m. (EST) on May 26, 2021 ("Qualifying Condition"); or

II. 5:00 p.m. (EST) on the date that is four (4) months and one day following

the closing date of this Private Placement.





If the terms of the Qualifying Condition of the automatic conversion provision

mentioned above are not met, each holder of the Special Warrant(s) will be

entitled to receive, at no additional consideration, 1.1 common shares of the

Company instead upon conversion.







Number of Placees: 59 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider =Y /

ProGroup=P # of Special Warrants





Justin Holland Y 250,000 George Powlick Y 250,000 Brent Harris Y 50,000 Sonja Kuehnle Y 40,000



Agent's Fee: Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. – $770,000 cash commission and 1,925,000

Compensation Special Warrants.

Cormark Securities Inc. – $560,000 cash commission and 1,400,000

Compensation Special Warrants.

Mackie Research Capital Corporation – $70,000 cash commission and

175,000 Compensation Special Warrants.

Each Compensation Special Warrant will be non-transferrable and subject to a similar automatic conversion provision as mentioned above and further exercisable for one Compensation Warrant at no additional consideration. Each Compensation Warrant will be exercisable at a price of C$0.40 for one common share of the Company for 24 months from the closing date.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated February 25, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES LTD. ("ELEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:42 p.m. PST, Mar. 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES LTD. ("ELEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, Mar. 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ELEMENTAL ROYALTIES CORP. ("ELE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Royalty Sale Agreement dated November 23, 2020 between Elemental Royalties Corp. (the "Company") and South32 Royalty Investments Pty Ltd. (the "Seller"), whereby the Company may acquire the Royalties (Karlawinda, Laverton and Western Queen) in Australia by making a cash payment of US$40 million and the issuance of 13,065,100 shares to the Seller. The acquisition is an Arm's Length transaction and there is no finder's payable in connection with the transaction.

________________________________________

ELEMENTAL ROYALTIES CORP. ("ELE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced November 23, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,748,132 shares



Purchase Price: $1.50 per share



Number of Placees: 38 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Frederick Bell Y 13,400 John Robins Y 414,032 Martin Turenne Consulting Ltd.



(Martin Turenne) Y 13,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 348,500 [5 placees]









Agent's Fee: $967,331.88 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on December 15, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ELEMENTAL ROYALTIES CORP. ("ELE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 653,255 bonus shares at a deemed price of CDN $1.50 to an arm's length creditor in consideration of a senior secured loan in the principal amount of U.S. $25,000,000.

For more information refer to the Company's news release dated November 23, 2020 and February 9, 2021.

________________________________________

FORUM ENERGY METALS CORP. ("FMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 24, 2021:

Number of FT Shares: 1,351,351 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.37 per flow through share



Warrants: 1,351,351 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,351,351 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.42



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

GTEC HOLDINGS LTD. ("GTEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:01 p.m. PST, Mar. 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GTEC HOLDINGS LTD. ("GTEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Mar. 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

JOURDAN RESOURCES INC. ("JOR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 11 , 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement"), effective March 1, 2021, between Jourdan Resources Inc. (the "Company") and Frédéric Bergeron, Roger Ouellet and Denis Ouellet (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company will acquire a 100% interest in the La Corne lithium property, located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. By way of consideration, the Company will issue 1,500,000 of its common shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share upon signing, plus, on the first anniversary date of the Agreement an additional $100,000 in cash or, by way of the issuance of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company based on the greater of (i) $0.10 and (ii) the 5-day volume weighted average price of the common shares on the TSXV. The Vendors will retain a 2% net smelter return, 50% of which is purchasable by the Company at any time for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 1, 2021.

________________________________________

KIARO HOLDINGS CORP. ("KO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:26 a.m. PST, Mar. 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KIARO HOLDINGS CORP. ("KO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Mar.11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MURCHISON MINERALS LTD. ("MUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 12, 2021, February 16, 2021 and February 26, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.08 per share



Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.12 per share until September 5, 2022



Number of Placees: 11 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units Donald K Johnson Y 3,750,000 Jean-Charles Potvin Y 260,000 Bractea Enterprises Ltd. (Erik Martin) Y 140,000



Finder's Fee: CDN$18,000 in cash payable to BMO Capital Markets.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release on March 08, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

OCEANIC IRON ORE CORP. ("FEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 24, 2021 and February 25, 2021:

Convertible Debentures $1,557,547.80



Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of one common share and one common

share purchase warrant at CDN$0.19 of principal amount outstanding for

a five year period.



Maturity date: Five years from issuance



Warrants Each warrant will have a term of five years from the date of issuance of the

debentures and entitle the holder to purchase one common share at CDN$0.19

until maturity.



Interest rate: 8.5% per annum



Number of Placees: 14 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Debentures





Sirocco Advisory Services Ltd. Y $375,250 (Steven G. Dean)









Chris Batalha Y $186,960





Bing Pan Y $19,950





Gordon Keep Y $61,370





John Reynolds Y $26,399





Sestini and Co. Frank Giustra 2018 Y $267,330 (Frank Giustra)









Sino-Canada Natural Resources Fund I Y $82,460





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P $79,900 [1 placee]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

__________________________________________

PLURILOCK SECURITY INC. ("PLUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 18, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,326,004 shares



Purchase Price: $0.48 per share



Warrants: 1,662,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,662,999 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.65 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 53 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 175,000 [3 placees]









Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. $20,991.03 cash and 43,731 finder warrants payable.

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. $12,487.78 cash and 26,016 finder warrants.

PI Financial Corp. $5,376.00 cash and 11,200 finder warrants.

Mackie Research Capital Corporation $5,510.40 cash and 11,480 finder warrants.

CIBC World Markets Inc. $5,040 cash payable.

-Each finder warrant is exercisable at $0.65 for two years from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

POWER METALS CORP. ("PWM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Mineral Property Purchase Agreement dated February, 2021 between Power Metals Corp. (the Company) and Bay Capital Markets Inc., Victor Cantore (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in 246 cell claims in the Drope, Webb, Echo, Brownridge and Laval Townships in northern Ontario. Consideration is 9,500,000 common shares.

________________________________________

PROSTAR HOLDINGS INC. ("MAPS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 10, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,430,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.70 per share



Warrants: 715,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 715,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.00 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 2 placees



Finder's Fee: A cash commission of $70,070 and 100,100 finders' warrants is payable to

Canaccord Genuity Corp. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire

one common share at $0.70 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SILVER WOLF EXPLORATION LTD. ("SWLF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated August 12, 2020 and amended on October 8, 2020 between Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ("Avino"), whereby the Company may acquire ten mining concessions known as the Anna Maria and El Laberinto properties in the State of Durango, Mexico by the issuance of 300,000 warrants exercisable at $0.20 per share for three years and $50,000 worth of the Company's common shares up to 250,000 shares immediately following the Approval Date. Further considerations over the next four years are the issuance of $550,000 worth of the Company's common shares up to 2,750,000 shares. The exploration expenditures over the next four years are in the amount of $750,000 ($50,000 in the first year). The acquisition is a Non-Arm's Length transaction.

________________________________________

SOLUTION FINANCIAL INC. ("SFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:10 a.m. PST, Mar. 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOLUTION FINANCIAL INC. ("SFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, Mar.11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 145,000 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$0.45 per share to settle outstanding debt for CDN$62,500.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 25, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt is extinguished.

________________________________________

TITANIUM TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC. ("TTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:42 p.m. PST, Mar. 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TITANIUM TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC. ("TTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Mar. 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

