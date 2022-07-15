U.S. markets close in 3 hours 12 minutes

CROMBIE REIT ANNOUNCES JULY 2022 MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION

·1 min read
NEW GLASGOW, NS, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) today announced a distribution of $0.07417 per unit for the period from July 1, 2022, to and including July 31, 2022.

Crombie REIT Logo (CNW Group/Crombie REIT)
Crombie REIT Logo (CNW Group/Crombie REIT)

The distribution will be payable on August 15, 2022, to unitholders of record as at July 31, 2022.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. As at March 31, 2022, our portfolio contains 294 income-producing properties comprising approximately 18.5 million square feet, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at www.crombie.ca.

