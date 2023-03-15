U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

CROMBIE REIT ANNOUNCES MARCH 2023 MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION

·1 min read

NEW GLASGOW, NS, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) today announced a distribution of $0.07417 per unit for the period from March 1, 2023, to and including March 31, 2023.

Crombie REIT logo (CNW Group/Crombie REIT)
The distribution will be payable on April 14, 2023, to unitholders of record as at March 31, 2023.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. As at December 31, 2022, our portfolio contains 289 income-producing properties comprising approximately 18.4 million square feet, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at www.crombie.ca.

SOURCE Crombie REIT

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/15/c1053.html

