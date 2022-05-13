CROMBIE REIT ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS AND ELECTION OF TRUSTEES

NEW GLASGOW, NS, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) is pleased to announce the election of each of the nominees proposed for election at the annual general meeting of unitholders held on May 12, 2022. The vote was conducted by ballot through the facilities of the webcast. In compliance with TSX rules, following are the detailed proxy tabulations for the appointment of Trustees, with 100% of the votes at the meeting being represented by proxy.

Crombie Logo (CNW Group/Crombie REIT)

Trustee Proxy tabulations

For Withheld Paul V. Beesley 122,798,530 (99.42%) 721,371 (0.58%) Donald E. Clow 123,385,661 (99.89%) 134,240 (0.11%) J. Michael Knowlton 122,459,668 (99.14%) 1,060,233 (0.86%) Barbara Palk 119,415,506 (96.68%) 4,104,395 (3.32%) Jason P. Shannon 123,381,950 (99.89%) 137,951 (0.11%) Michael Waters 123,458,740 (99.95%) 61,161 (0.05%) Karen Weaver 120,959,111 (97.93%) 2,560,790 (2.07%)



Voting results on additional resolutions were as follows:

Resolution Proxy tabulations

For Withheld Appointment of Auditors: PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 124,039,415 (99.95%) 60,318 (0.05%)

Resolution Proxy tabulations

For Against Approval for the authorization of the Trustees to fix

remuneration of the Auditors 123,441,781 (99.94%) 78,120 (0.06%)





Approve an advisory resolution on executive compensation 122,508,529 (98.95%) 1,301,710 (1.05%)

About Crombie REIT

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. As at March 31, 2022, our portfolio contains 294 income-producing properties comprising approximately 18.5 million square feet, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at www.crombie.ca.

Story continues

SOURCE Crombie REIT

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/13/c3079.html