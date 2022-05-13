CROMBIE REIT ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS AND ELECTION OF TRUSTEES
NEW GLASGOW, NS, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) is pleased to announce the election of each of the nominees proposed for election at the annual general meeting of unitholders held on May 12, 2022. The vote was conducted by ballot through the facilities of the webcast. In compliance with TSX rules, following are the detailed proxy tabulations for the appointment of Trustees, with 100% of the votes at the meeting being represented by proxy.
Trustee
Proxy tabulations
For
Withheld
Paul V. Beesley
122,798,530
(99.42%)
721,371
(0.58%)
Donald E. Clow
123,385,661
(99.89%)
134,240
(0.11%)
J. Michael Knowlton
122,459,668
(99.14%)
1,060,233
(0.86%)
Barbara Palk
119,415,506
(96.68%)
4,104,395
(3.32%)
Jason P. Shannon
123,381,950
(99.89%)
137,951
(0.11%)
Michael Waters
123,458,740
(99.95%)
61,161
(0.05%)
Karen Weaver
120,959,111
(97.93%)
2,560,790
(2.07%)
Voting results on additional resolutions were as follows:
Resolution
Proxy tabulations
For
Withheld
Appointment of Auditors: PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
124,039,415
(99.95%)
60,318
(0.05%)
Resolution
Proxy tabulations
For
Against
Approval for the authorization of the Trustees to fix
123,441,781
(99.94%)
78,120
(0.06%)
Approve an advisory resolution on executive compensation
122,508,529
(98.95%)
1,301,710
(1.05%)
About Crombie REIT
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. As at March 31, 2022, our portfolio contains 294 income-producing properties comprising approximately 18.5 million square feet, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at www.crombie.ca.
SOURCE Crombie REIT
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/13/c3079.html