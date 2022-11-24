U.S. markets closed

Crombie REIT President & CEO, Don Clow, Named One of Canada's Most Admired CEOs

·4 min read

NEW GLASGOW, NS, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) President and CEO, Don Clow, has been named a recipient of the Canada's Most Admired CEO award by Waterstone Human Capital in the mid-market category. This award honours an esteemed group of Canadian CEOs who have achieved significant accomplishments in their career – specifically focusing on those individuals who have fostered a culture within their organization that enhances performance and sustains a competitive advantage.

Crombie REIT Logo (CNW Group/Crombie REIT)
Crombie REIT Logo (CNW Group/Crombie REIT)

"In Don's 13 years at Crombie, he has led the organization's transformation from traditional grocery-anchored retail landlord to a strategic owner and developer of grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties across Canada," says Michael Knowlton, Board Chair. "By inspiring trust and confidence, Don and his team have built a culture encouraging continuous learning and development, where sensible risk-taking is a strategic pillar."

Crombie's culture is underpinned by strong values that encourage employees to learn, develop, and contribute to their communities, all while being mindful of their physical and mental wellbeing. Policies such as Flexible Working Arrangements, Psychological Safety, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and Community Investment give employees flexibility and create a safe, healthy, and inclusive work environment. Regular engagement surveys, quarterly company-wide connection calls, and CEO roundtables give employees an opportunity to have their voices heard, and help senior leadership identify opportunities for improvement on teams across the organization. Employees are supported in their growth and development through a robust Learning and Development program, and are celebrated through comprehensive recognition programs.

"I am humbled and honoured to receive this award," says Don Clow, President and CEO. "While it is awarded to the CEO, it is truly a reflection of the entire Crombie team and our collective commitment to a strong culture and our vision of enhancing neighbourhoods through long-term sustainable growth. We believe in the importance of our team defining the culture in which they want to work and, as a result, we have built a caring culture that inspires our team to consistently outperform expectations."

Under Don's leadership, Crombie has achieved numerous significant achievements including our commitment to strategic alignment and investing in our largest tenant, Empire, establishing a comprehensive development pipeline, including achieving substantial completion on three mixed-used residential development projects, improving portfolio quality through intentional curation, improving the REIT's financial condition, and redefining Crombie's brand, culture, and values.

"At Waterstone we know corporate culture drives performance and that it's an organization's greatest asset," says Marty Parker, President and CEO of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of the Canada's Most Admired™ program. "The 2022 award recipients demonstrate that putting culture at the center of your strategy drives growth and accelerates performance. They actively craft high-performance cultures that drive extraordinary results and serve as an inspiration for others who want to do the same."

The complete list of Canada's Most Admired CEO award winners can be viewed here.

About Waterstone Human Capital

At Waterstone Human Capital, we inspire organizations to build high performance cultures. We're a human capital management consulting firm specializing in retained executive search, cultural measurement and assessment, and leadership training and development. We have successfully helped hundreds of entrepreneurial-minded, high-growth organizations across North America recruit, measure, and train for fit. Waterstone is also the founder of the Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures and Canada's Most Admired™ CEO programs. These national programs annually recognize best-in-class Canadian organizations and CEOs, for fostering cultures that enhance performance and help sustain a competitive advantage. For more information, please visit www.waterstonehc.com or www.canadasmostadmired.com.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. As at September 30, 2022, our portfolio contains 290 income-producing properties comprising approximately 18.3 million square feet, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at www.crombie.ca.

SOURCE Crombie REIT

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/24/c2876.html

