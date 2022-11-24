Crombie REIT President & CEO, Don Clow, Named One of Canada's Most Admired CEOs

NEW GLASGOW, NS, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) President and CEO, Don Clow, has been named a recipient of the Canada's Most Admired CEO award by Waterstone Human Capital in the mid-market category. This award honours an esteemed group of Canadian CEOs who have achieved significant accomplishments in their career – specifically focusing on those individuals who have fostered a culture within their organization that enhances performance and sustains a competitive advantage.

"In Don's 13 years at Crombie, he has led the organization's transformation from traditional grocery-anchored retail landlord to a strategic owner and developer of grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties across Canada," says Michael Knowlton, Board Chair. "By inspiring trust and confidence, Don and his team have built a culture encouraging continuous learning and development, where sensible risk-taking is a strategic pillar."

Crombie's culture is underpinned by strong values that encourage employees to learn, develop, and contribute to their communities, all while being mindful of their physical and mental wellbeing. Policies such as Flexible Working Arrangements, Psychological Safety, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and Community Investment give employees flexibility and create a safe, healthy, and inclusive work environment. Regular engagement surveys, quarterly company-wide connection calls, and CEO roundtables give employees an opportunity to have their voices heard, and help senior leadership identify opportunities for improvement on teams across the organization. Employees are supported in their growth and development through a robust Learning and Development program, and are celebrated through comprehensive recognition programs.

"I am humbled and honoured to receive this award," says Don Clow, President and CEO. "While it is awarded to the CEO, it is truly a reflection of the entire Crombie team and our collective commitment to a strong culture and our vision of enhancing neighbourhoods through long-term sustainable growth. We believe in the importance of our team defining the culture in which they want to work and, as a result, we have built a caring culture that inspires our team to consistently outperform expectations."

Under Don's leadership, Crombie has achieved numerous significant achievements including our commitment to strategic alignment and investing in our largest tenant, Empire, establishing a comprehensive development pipeline, including achieving substantial completion on three mixed-used residential development projects, improving portfolio quality through intentional curation, improving the REIT's financial condition, and redefining Crombie's brand, culture, and values.

"At Waterstone we know corporate culture drives performance and that it's an organization's greatest asset," says Marty Parker, President and CEO of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of the Canada's Most Admired™ program. "The 2022 award recipients demonstrate that putting culture at the center of your strategy drives growth and accelerates performance. They actively craft high-performance cultures that drive extraordinary results and serve as an inspiration for others who want to do the same."

