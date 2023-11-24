Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:CWBU) is definitely on the radar of institutional investors who own 45% of the company

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

51% of the business is held by the top 5 shareholders

Insider ownership in Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust is 17%

If you want to know who really controls Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:CWBU), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 45% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Cromwell Property Securities Limited with 27% of shares outstanding. With 8.0% and 5.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, Andrew Tan and BlackRock, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 5 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust. Insiders have a €128m stake in this €737m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 38% stake in Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

