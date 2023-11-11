Cronos Group Inc.'s (TSE:CRON) Profit Outlook

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company. With the latest financial year loss of US$169m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$111m, the CA$1.0b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Cronos Group will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Cronos Group is bordering on breakeven, according to the 8 Canadian Pharmaceuticals analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$7.3m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 92%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Cronos Group given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that by and large a pharma company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the drug and stage of product development the business is in. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Cronos Group has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making pharma, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

