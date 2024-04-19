Crookston Area Community Fund announces six grant recipients

Apr. 18—CROOKSTON, Minn. — The Crookston Area Community Fund (CACF), a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, has awarded six area entities grants totaling $25,000, a press release said.

The recipients of the grants include: Golden Link Senior Center for a renovation project; University of Minnesota Crookston for the Allen and Feda Pedersen Garden project; Crookston Fire Department Union for a new initiative giving senior citizens a home survey and carbon monoxide detector; Crookston Housing and Economic Development Authority Oak Court Housing for a special meal initiative; Adam Parnow Foundation Get Kids Outdoors for ice fishing supplies for events; and Prairie Skyline Foundation for kids art classes.

"Our community has many ambitious and innovative projects happening," said Shirly Iverson, CACF board chair. "Our grant committee appreciated every application. This round we funded projects that were ready to go and could be accomplished by the end of 2024. As the Crookston Area Community Fund continues to grow more projects can be funded in the future."

CACF gives grants in support of "charitable, educational and public purpose projects that enhance or improve the quality of life for residents and/or visitors of the Crookston area," the release said.