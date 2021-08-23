Crop Harvesting Robots Market to Record over 28% CAGR during 2021-2025 with Agrobot, Cerescon BV, and Clearpath Robotics Inc. Emerging as Key Vendors|Technavio

Businesses will pass through response, recovery, and renewal phases.

Agrobot, Cerescon BV, and Clearpath Robotics Inc. will emerge as major crop harvesting robots market participants during 2021-2025.

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The crop harvesting robots market is expected to grow by USD 1.45 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the crop harvesting robots market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Attractive Opportunities with Crop Harvesting Robots Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The crop harvesting robots market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Crop Harvesting Robots Market Participants:

Agrobot

The company offers E Series the first pre-commercial robotic harvesters for the gentle harvest of strawberries. It has an adaptable configuration, high reliability, real-time AI, gentle harvest, and active safety.

Cerescon BV

The company offers Sparter which has the capability of better quality asparagus due to a patented underground detection system. The lead model of Cerescon is a 1 row self propelling Sparter.

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

The company offers Husky UGV which is developed into an autonomous robotic cucumber harvesting system for use in commercial greenhouse operations.

Crop Harvesting Robots Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Crop harvesting robots market is segmented as below:

Product

Geography

The crop harvesting robots market is driven by increasing focus on farm mechanization, shortage of workers in farms, and increasing need for compliance with industrial standards. The crop harvesting robots market share growth by the fruit and vegetable harvesting robots segment has been significant. In terms of geography, 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for crop harvesting robots in North America. These factors are expected to trigger the crop harvesting robots market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 28.36% during the forecast period.

