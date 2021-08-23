U.S. markets open in 6 hours 41 minutes

Crop Harvesting Robots Market to Record over 28% CAGR during 2021-2025 with Agrobot, Cerescon BV, and Clearpath Robotics Inc. Emerging as Key Vendors|Technavio

·4 min read

Businesses will pass through response, recovery, and renewal phases.

Agrobot, Cerescon BV, and Clearpath Robotics Inc. will emerge as major crop harvesting robots market participants during 2021-2025.

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The crop harvesting robots market is expected to grow by USD 1.45 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the crop harvesting robots market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Attractive Opportunities with Crop Harvesting Robots Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Find extensive research with data synthesis and validation on the Crop Harvesting Robots Market report. Download Sample Now!

The crop harvesting robots market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

  • Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

  • Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Crop Harvesting Robots Market

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Access Technavio's Subscription Platform For 14 Days Free Trial Before Buying Full Report

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Automated Pest Monitoring System Market for Agriculture Sector by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Agricultural Rollers Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Agricultural Machinery Market in India by Product - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Major Three Crop Harvesting Robots Market Participants:

Agrobot

The company offers E Series the first pre-commercial robotic harvesters for the gentle harvest of strawberries. It has an adaptable configuration, high reliability, real-time AI, gentle harvest, and active safety.

Cerescon BV

The company offers Sparter which has the capability of better quality asparagus due to a patented underground detection system. The lead model of Cerescon is a 1 row self propelling Sparter.

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

The company offers Husky UGV which is developed into an autonomous robotic cucumber harvesting system for use in commercial greenhouse operations.

Get a report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:

https://www.technavio.com/report/crop-harvesting-robots-market-industry-analysis

Crop Harvesting Robots Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Crop harvesting robots market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geography

The crop harvesting robots market is driven by increasing focus on farm mechanization, shortage of workers in farms, and increasing need for compliance with industrial standards. The crop harvesting robots market share growth by the fruit and vegetable harvesting robots segment has been significant. In terms of geography, 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for crop harvesting robots in North America. These factors are expected to trigger the crop harvesting robots market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 28.36% during the forecast period.

Unlock the Crop Harvesting Robots Market Report Statistics through Our Sample Report- https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44559

Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crop-harvesting-robots-market-to-record-over-28-cagr-during-2021-2025-with-agrobot-cerescon-bv-and-clearpath-robotics-inc-emerging-as-key-vendorstechnavio-301359962.html

SOURCE Technavio

