Crop Insurance Market Size to Grow by USD 10.59 billion | Agriculture Insurance Co. of India Ltd. and American Financial Group Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Crop Insurance Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 6.05% in 2022 and a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (indemnity-based and index-based) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Crop Insurance Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Crop Insurance Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on market dynamics, Read our FREE Sample Report

The report also covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The crop insurance market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as maintaining agents for distributing crop insurance schemes and offering indemnity or index-based products that cover specific risks to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Agriculture Insurance Co. of India Ltd.

  • American Financial Group Inc.

  • American International Group Inc.

  • AmTrust Financial Services Inc.

  • AXA Group

  • Chubb Ltd.

  • Groupama Assurances Mutuelles

  • ICICI Bank Ltd.

  • Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd. (IFFCO)

  • QBE Insurance Group Ltd.

  • Santam Ltd.

  • Sompo Holdings Inc.

  • The New India Assurance Co. Ltd.

  • Tokio Marine Holdings Inc.

  • Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product
offerings. Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the market. According to our research, the region will contribute to 32% of the global market growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the crop insurance market in APAC. The presence of large tracts of agricultural land and favorable climatic conditions will drive the crop insurance market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis
of the top regions. View Our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

The crop insurance market share growth by the indemnity-based segment will be significant during the forecast period. This type of insurance protects the policyholder from losses incurred from a crop loss. The payment of claims is calculated based on the number of losses. MPCI is comprehensive insurance that covers most agricultural risks. Moreover, governments of various countries are trying to support the adoption of MPCI by offering subsidies on the premium. Such government initiatives may drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market
segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Frequent extreme weather conditions due to global warming is one of the key drivers supporting the crop insurance market growth. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the US, there is a strong correlation between climate change and extreme weather events. The demand for crop insurance has increased to reduce the risk of crops being damaged. Such an increasing demand for crop insurance will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Problems of moral hazard and adverse selection in crop insurance are challenging the crop insurance market growth. This affects indemnity-based insurance schemes. These schemes need to monitor the values of indexes such as the amount of rainfall or vegetation index. However, their adoption remains limited due to the lack of data. Such challenges will limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Download free sample for highlights on market drivers and challenges impacting the
market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our
Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Agricultural Equipment Finance Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Wellness Real Estate Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Crop Insurance Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.43%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 10.59 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

6.05

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, and Spain

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Agriculture Insurance Co. of India Ltd., American Financial Group Inc., American International Group Inc., AmTrust Financial Services Inc., AXA Group, Chubb Ltd., Groupama Assurances Mutuelles, ICICI Bank Ltd., Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd. (IFFCO), QBE Insurance Group Ltd., Santam Ltd., Sompo Holdings Inc., The New India Assurance Co. Ltd., Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., and Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Indemnity-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Index-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Agriculture Insurance Co. of India Ltd.

  • 10.4 American Financial Group Inc.

  • 10.5 AmTrust Financial Services Inc.

  • 10.6 AXA Group

  • 10.7 Chubb Ltd.

  • 10.8 Groupama Assurances Mutuelles

  • 10.9 QBE Insurance Group Ltd.

  • 10.10 Sompo Holdings Inc.

  • 10.11 Tokio Marine Holdings Inc.

  • 10.12 Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crop-insurance-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-10-59-billion--agriculture-insurance-co-of-india-ltd-and-american-financial-group-inc-among-key-vendors--technavio-301521040.html

SOURCE Technavio

