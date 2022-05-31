Crop Production Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major companies in the crop production market include Cargill Incorporated, Bayer AG, Bunge Limited, Corteva Inc, UPL Limited, Total Produce plc, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, Grupo Amaggi, Olam International, and Seaboard Corporation.

The global crop production market is expected to grow from $4,763.91 billion in 2021 to $5,334.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. The crop production market is expected to grow to $8,231.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.5%.



The crop production market consists of the sale of crops by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce crops including farms, market gardens, and nurseries, primarily engaged in growing crops, plants, vines, or trees and their seeds. This market includes crop sales from mixed farms (e.g. cash crops and livestock together in the same farms). This market excludes processed crop grain products such as flour and other products. This market also excludes the proceeds from the captive (internal) consumption of the crop produced for further processing.



The main types of crop production are grain farming, oilseed farming, fruit and nut farming, vegetable farming, general crop farming, greenhouse, nursery, and flowers.Nursery refers to a place where plants are grown for transplanting, for use as stock for budding and grafting, or sale.



The farming processes are organic farming and traditional farming. The various applications included food and beverages, and fodder.



The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the crop production market in 2021.Western Europe was the second largest region in the crop production market.



The regions covered in the crop production report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Shortage of labor and increasing demand for advanced agriculture tools in many countries is driving the demand for agriculture robots or agribots.Agribots are used in farmlands for pruning, weeding, and spraying pesticides and herbicides.



They are connected to tractors for spraying water, seeds, pesticides, nutrients, and harvesting. For instance, Energid Citrus Picking Robot System picks an orange every two seconds from a tree, thus enhancing productivity and thereby limiting the need for agricultural labor.



The countries covered in the crop production market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Iran, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, Ukraine, USA, and Vietnam.





