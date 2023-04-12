Crop Protection Chemicals Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $78.95 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1%

Company Logo

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crop Protection Chemicals Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global crop protection chemicals market grew from $60.7 billion in 2022 to $64.62 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The crop protection chemicals market is expected to grow to $78.95 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1%.

Major players in the crop protection chemicals market are BASF SE, Bayer CropScience AG, Syngenta International AG, Sumitomo Chemicals, Nufarm Ltd., ChemiChina Corporation, Corteva Agriscience, UPL Limited, FMC Corporation, American Vanguard Corporation, ISAGRO Spa, Bioworks Inc., Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd., Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., and Rotam Cropscience Ltd.

The crop protection chemicals market consists of sales of rodenticides and baceticides. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The crop protection chemicals are used to manage and minimize weeds and plant diseases. The crop protection chemicals are known as a class of agrochemicals that consists of chemical substances which help in preventing crop deterioration from pests and insects infestation.



North America was the largest region in the crop protection chemicals market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the global crop protection chemicals market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of crop protection chemicals are fungicide, insecticide, nematicide, and herbicide. Fungicide is a pesticide that is used by farmers to control the fungi which damage the plants in fields. They can be of synthetic and bio-based origin and can be applied by various modes of applications such as foliar spray, soil treATMents, seeds treATMents, others. The main applications are grains and cereals, pulses and oilseeds, fruits and vegetables, and commercials crops.



The increasing need for food owing to the rising population is significantly contributing to the growth of the crop protection chemicals market. Food is any nutritious substance that is consumed by people to maintain growth and life. As the world's population grows, so does the demand for high-yielding crops and crop protection. As a result, the demand for crop protection chemicals in the fields grows as well.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend in the crop protection chemicals market. Major companies operating in the crop protection chemicals sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to promote their growth and reach consumer demand.



The countries covered in the crop protection chemicals market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $64.62 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $78.95 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Crop Protection Chemicals Market Characteristics



3. Crop Protection Chemicals Market Trends And Strategies



4. Crop Protection Chemicals Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Crop Protection Chemicals Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Crop Protection Chemicals Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Crop Protection Chemicals Market



5. Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Crop Protection Chemicals Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Crop Protection Chemicals Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Crop Protection Chemicals Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Fungicide

Insecticide

Nematicide

Herbicide

6.2. Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market, Segmentation By Origin, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Synthetic

Bio-Based

6.3. Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market, Segmentation By Mode Of Applications, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Foliar Spray

Soil TreATMents

Seeds TreATMents

Other Mode Of Applications

6.4. Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market, Segmentation By Applications, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Grains And Cereals

Pulses And Oilseeds

Fruits And Vegetables

Commercials Crop

7. Crop Protection Chemicals Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

