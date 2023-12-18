Crop Trader ADM Slumps After Deal to Grow Nutrition Business

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. fell the most since April after the crop trader announced a deal to grow its nutrition business.

The Chicago-based company, one of the world’s largest agricultural commodity traders, said it had agreed to buy Revela Foods LLC, a maker dairy of flavor ingredients. The deal, aimed at growing ADM’s nutrition business, sent shares down as much as 4.1%, the most since April 25.

ADM has spent billions to grow its nutrition business since 2014, when it made its biggest-ever deal— the $3 billion buyout of European natural ingredient maker Wild Flavors. The Revela acquisition is the first since longtime ADM executive Ian Pinner took over the nutrition unit.

“Our flavors business is an important pillar of our nutrition growth strategy, and we are continuing to add to our flavors pantry to ensure we remain the partner of choice for customers around the globe,” Pinner said in a statement.

ADM’s nutrition bet, which also included the $1.8 billion takeover of pet food and animal feed maker Neovia, is yet to pay off. The trader said Revela’s revenue is projected at $240 million this year and the buyout adds to its portfolio to meet demand in the $1.8 billion dairy flavor segment.

The deal is expected to close early next year.

